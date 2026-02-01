Why Phoenix's Free-Throw Shooting Was Significant
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's best free-throw shooting teams in 2022, and they shot 81.7 percent in that category.
The Seattle Storm were first, and they shot 82.5 percent. There were some good teams behind the Storm, as the Las Vegas Aces were second, the Chicago Sky were third and the New York Liberty were fourth.
Phoenix was fifth, and in what was a challenging season, free-throw shooting was key. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they managed to reach the playoffs. They played without one of their top players, as Brittney Griner dealt with an overseas issue. The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals the year before, and signing Tina Charles was a sign that Phoenix wanted to contend.
After playing 16 games with the Mercury, Charles left the team and played for the Seattle Storm. That was another setback for Phoenix, and despite all of that, they added another playoff appearance to their legacy.
The Mercury fought their way to the postseason, and doing well in areas like free-throw shooting helped.
Phoenix had two players who were perfect from the charity stripe, as Yvonne Turner and Sam Thomas made all of their free throws. Turner attempted two and Thomas attempted one. In Turner's case, she played three games with the Mercury and Thomas played 24.
Taurasi knocks down her shots
Outside of those two, Phoenix's best shooter was Diana Taurasi. Taurasi shot 89.4 percent from the charity stripe, and she made 127. She attempted 142, which made her second in free-throw attempts. Skylar Diggins was the team's leader in that area, and she attempted 160.
Shey Peddy was behind Taurasi, and she shot 88.9 percent. She made 56 free throws, and she took 63.
Sophie Cunningham shot 87.5 percent, and she made 42 of her attempts. Cunningham was one of the Mercury's strongest free-throw shooters, and that year was another example.
Diggins was after Cunningham, and she shot 84.4 percent. She made 135 of her 160 attempts.
The Mercury had some great shooters that season, and while Phoenix nearly missed the postseason, their performance from the charity stripe helped seal the deal.
While Phoenix lost to Las Vegas in the playoffs, getting there was an achievement in itself. Taurasi and her teammates knocked down their shots, and in the end, they were in the playoffs once again.
