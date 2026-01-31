Mercury's Taurasi Makes History In Significant Year
The 2009 season was a memorable year for the Phoenix Mercury. They won their second championship, and they did it by beating the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 23-11. That was the same record as the 2007 season, and that year resulted in the franchise's first title.
Mercury star makes history
The Mercury played well in 2009, and they were recognized for their efforts. For starters, a Mercury player won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, as Diana Taurasi became the franchise's first MVP. She had a big year, as she averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals.
Taurasi played well during the playoffs, and she averaged 22.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. She won Finals MVP, and she became the second Mercury player to do so. Cappie Pondexter was the first, and she did it back in 2007.
When it comes to the MVP race, Taurasi had 27 first-place votes, and she had 323 points. Tamika Catchings finished second, and she had three first-place votes and 163 points. Katie Douglas was third and she earned 128 points, and after her, the Mercury had another place in the race.
Pondexter was fourth, and she received 99 points. She had one first-place vote. She averaged 19.1 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds.
Phoenix's duo played well, and the Mercury brought home another championship as a result.
The Mercury had a player in the Rookie of the Year race, as DeWanna Bonner finished second. Bonner was the fifth pick of that year's draft, and she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. She had nine points in this race, and Angel McCoughtry, the winner, had 30.
While Bonner did not win this race, she won a different one. She won the Sixth Woman of the Year award, and she earned 20 points. McCoughtry was second in this race, and she had 10 points. Then, players like Shavonte Zellous, Kara Braxton and Kristi Toliver received nods.
Phoenix had one more player in an award race, as Temeka Johnson received two points in the Sportsmanship Award. Kara Lawson won this one, and she had eight points.
The Mercury had an excellent year, and some of their top players took home trophies.
