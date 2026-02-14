Why Phoenix Lost To Its Conference Rivals
The 2023 season was one of the Phoenix Mercury's worst seasons, and they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012. They finished that year with a record of 7-27, and when it came to 2023, they finished 9-31.
The Mercury could not get going, and they had some difficult stretches. They had their share of losing streaks, and during their Commissioner's Cup games, they lost six games in a row. While that was bad, the Mercury had another big losing streak later on.
Phoenix's season ended with a losing streak, as the team lost 11 in a row. That season was a sign that changes needed to be made, and the Mercury did just that.
It was a challenging, frustrating time, and the Mercury struggled against conference rivals.
For starters, the Mercury lost to the Dallas Wings in their season series, and it was a sweep. The Wings beat the Mercury 84-79 in the first game, and Brittney Griner was the team's leading scorer.
Griner had 24 points, and she also had four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 19 points, Sophie Cunningham had 16 and Shey Peddy had 10.
Future Mercury players take down Phoenix
Satou Sabally was the Wings' leading scorer, and she had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Another familiar face had a strong performance, as Kalani Brown had 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Dallas hosted Phoenix in that game, and Sabally and her teammates picked up another win. They won the next two, and they pulled off the sweep.
The Mercury were swept by another team, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 4-0. The first game was a blowout, as the Aces beat them by 20. The other meetings were blowouts, and Las Vegas had a season series under its belt. That was a big year for A'ja Wilson and her teammates, as they won their second championship.
Phoenix lost to the Los Angeles Sparks, but Griner and her teammates pulled off one victory. They beat the Sparks 78-72 in the third game, but Los Angeles won all of the others.
It was a tough stretch, and on top of losing to these teams, the Mercury lost to the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm.
Overall, the Mercury lost all of their series against Western Conference teams, and after their changes in 2024, things turned out differently.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2023 season and how they played against Western Conference teams when you click right here!