Why Mercury's Mack Was Recognized For Her Defense
Natasha Mack is one of the Phoenix Mercury's centers, and she joined the team in 2024. She was drafted by the Chicago Sky after dominating in her time at Oklahoma State.
Mack spent some time with the Sky, played for the Minnesota Lynx and played overseas before coming to Phoenix. She has been a defensive presence for the Mercury, and recently, she received recognition for her abilities on that end of the floor.
The Mercury center played in the 2026 AU Pro Basketball season, and she played well during that time. So much so, she received a special honor for her efforts.
Mack locks down opponents in her debut
Phoenix's defensive specialist was one of the players featured on the AU Pro Basketball 2026 All-Defensive Team.
Mack had a strong season, and when it comes to the All-Defensive Team, she was joined by some talented players. Kiah Stokes made it, and outside of this league, she is a player for the Las Vegas Aces. She helped them win a championship, and she went against Mack and her teammates during that time.
Rebekah Gardner made the team, and in the 2025 WNBA season, she played for the New York Liberty. Before that, she played for the Sky. Aneesah Morrow made the All-Defensive Team, and she was drafted by the Connecticut Sun last year. Then, Jaylyn Sherrod made it, and she plays for the Lynx. That means her team ran into Mack and the Mercury during the playoffs.
All of these players made an impact on the defensive end, and AU Pro Basketball highlighted them for their play throughout the season.
Phoenix's big received even more recognition, as she was named the Defensive Player of the Year. She led the league in blocks, and she set a single-season blocks record in the process. She had 29 blocks at the time, and she added a few more before the end of the season.
Mack played a role in the Mercury's recent success, and she brought that energy to AU Pro Basketball. She had some nice performances during the season, and in her last game of the season, she had eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. She played a total of 12 games in her AU debut, and she led the league in rebounds. She averaged 12.7 boards, and she did some scoring in the process. She ended up averaging 10.8 points in that stretch.
The Mercury player had a good year, and she when the WNBA begins, she will continue to shine.
