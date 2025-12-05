Mercury Center Natasha Mack Represents Oklahoma State
Natasha Mack has found a home with the Phoenix Mercury. Mack started her WNBA career in 2021, which was the year she was drafted by the Chicago Sky. They drafted her in the second round, and she played three games with them. She was waived by the Sky, but they would bring her back on hardship contracts.
Mack also had a brief stint with the Minnesota Lynx, and after missing the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the shot-blocking center was back in the league. She joined the Mercury last year, and she made an impact. Her defense stood out, and during that time, she was their second-best shot blocker.
Mack shines in second season with the Mercury
The Mercury center was one of two returning players this year, as she and Kahleah Copper were the only players on the team last year. Phoenix made several moves during the offseason, and with the loss of two key players in Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, this was a new-look team.
Regardless, Mack adjusted to the changes, and she continued to be the team's defensive specialist. Before being drafted, Mack attended Oklahoma State. She spent her last two years of college there, and before that, she played for Angelina College.
The center's best season at Oklahoma State was her final year. She averaged 19.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and 1.8 assists. The year before that, she averaged 17.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 1.5 steals.
Mack is in a special group, as she is one of four Oklahoma State players who played in the WNBA. Andrea Riley was the first to make it, and she was drafted in 2010. She was the eighth pick of that year's draft, and she was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. She played with them for a year, and she played with the Tulsa Shock the following season.
After Riley's season with Tulsa, Phoenix acquired her in a trade. In her season with the Mercury, she averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists. She was waived by the Mercury, and she returned to the Sparks one last time.
Toni Young was drafted a few years later. She was the seventh pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and she was selected by the New York Liberty. She played with them for two years, and before that, she had some great years with Oklahoma State.
The following year, the Mercury brought in another Oklahoma State player. They drafted Tiffany Bias in the second round of the 2014 draft, and she played with Phoenix for two seasons. She won a championship with them during that time, and later on, she played for the Dallas Wings and the Liberty.
For now, Mack is the last player from Oklahoma State to reach the WNBA. That may change in the future, and if it does, that player will join a good group.
