Why Mercury's Prahalis Has A Place In Team's History
The Phoenix Mercury have a unique history. They are one of the WNBA's original teams, they have won multiple championships and their legendary guard became the league's all-time leading scorer.
The Mercury also have a unique history when it comes to jersey numbers, as some of their best players have had their jerseys retired. Jennifer Gillom had her number retired, and she wore No. 22. Penny Taylor had hers retired, and she wore No. 32. Then, Bridget Pettis and Michele Timms had theirs retired.
In some cases, a player's jersey was not retired, but they have been the only player to wear that number in franchise history. For example, Tamicha Jackson is the only player who wore No. 35 for Phoenix.
The next number that will be discussed is very unique, and one of Phoenix's guards wore it. In her time with the team, Samantha Prahalis wore No. 99. The Mercury selected her with the sixth pick of the 2012 WNBA Draft, and before that she played for Ohio State.
Prahalis averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals in her final season with the Buckeyes. She had great years with them, and her play caught the attention of the Mercury.
The Mercury finished the 2011 season with a record of 19-15, and adding Prahalis should have helped them progress even more. However, Phoenix finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27.
Prahalis has notable rookie season
Regardless of their record, their new guard played well. She averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in her first season. Her performance during that season led to her being a member of that year's All-Rookie Team. She joined players like Nneka Ogwumike and Tiffany Hayes.
Prahalis played eight games with the Mercury in 2013, and she averaged 2.3 points and a rebound. She was waived after those games, and she signed with the New York Liberty. Prahalis played three games with them, and then the following year, she spent some time with the Los Angeles Sparks.
No. 99 is a unique number, and while it is possible another player will wear it for Phoenix, Prahalis stands alone. She has a place in Mercury history, and her rookie season was one to be remembered. The Mercury are still going strong, and eventually, more players will add to their legacy.
