Why The Mercury's Preseason Prepared Them For 2015
The Phoenix Mercury have been a playoff team over the years. There were also times when they missed out on the postseason, but outside of their drought after the 2000 season, they typically make the playoffs.
The Mercury made the playoffs in 2015, and they finished the season with a record of 20-14. Phoenix faced the Tulsa Shock and the Minnesota Lynx in the playoffs, and while they beat Tulsa, Minnesota beat them to advance. The Lynx faced the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Finals, and they won their third championship.
Before the season started, the Mercury had preseason games, and they faced the Seattle Storm. The Mercury and the Storm would later face each other several times in future preseason games, and when it came to 2015, these teams split the series.
Seattle hosted Phoenix in the first game, and the Storm won 73-59. Brittney Griner was the team's leading scorer, and she had 16 points. The Storm had two players in double figures, as Jewell Loyd had 15 points and Renee Montgomery had 12. Loyd, who was the first pick of that year's draft, also had three rebounds, an assist and a block in that outing. Montgomery had four assists and a rebound.
Phoenix recovers, defeats Seattle
The Mercury were victorious in the second game, as they beat the Storm 79-73. DeWanna Bonner led the way this time around, as she had 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Monique Currie had 16 points, five rebounds and a block.
Cayla George had a nice game off the bench, as she had 11 points, three rebounds and a block. One thing that was interesting about these two games is that Noelle Quinn was playing for the Mercury. She joined the Mercury that year, and before that, she spent time with the Storm. Years later, she would become Seattle's head coach. She had four points and two rebounds in Phoenix's win.
Despite the loss in the first game, the Mercury did well in their preseason games. They had a chance to warm up and see one of their conference rivals for the first time that year. The Mercury had a big season the year before, and they were looking for a repeat. While that did not happen, they still managed to have a good year. The Mercury were on a mission in 2015, and the preseason games helped them prepare.
