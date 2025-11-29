Why Phoenix's Preseason Was The Start Of Something Special
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2009, and they did it after missing the playoffs in 2008. They finished the 2008 season with a record of 16-18. The following year, they finished the season with a record of 23-11, and they fought their way through the playoffs to win it all.
It was a phenomenal year for the Mercury, and before things kicked off, they played a few preseason games. Phoenix took on two Western Conference rivals. The first game was against the Sacramento Monarchs, and the second was against the Seattle Storm.
Sacramento hosted Phoenix in the first one, but the Mercury came out victorious. They beat the Monarchs 74-70, and Allie Quigley was the leading scorer. She had 15 points, and she also had four assists, three rebounds and a steal.
DeWanna Bonner was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bonner was Phoenix's first draft pick that year, as they selected her with the fifth pick. The Mercury had two other picks that year, and they picked Sha Brooks and Jessica Adair.
The Mercury were home for the next game, and they won once again. They beat the Storm 61-58 and Temeka Johnson was the only player who scored at least 10 points.
Johnson was one of the team's new players, as they acquired her in a deal with the Los Angeles Sparks. They gave the Sparks a first-round pick in return. Johnson started her career with the Washington Mystics, and she won Rookie of the Year after averaging 9.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She was traded to the Sparks the following year, and she played well with them before coming to Phoenix.
Mercury prepare for a special run
Phoenix's wins in the preseason were a sign of things to come. They beat two rivals, and after playing well all year, they had a successful playoff run. They beat the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Sparks before facing the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Finals. Then, they beat the Fever 3-2 and made history.
The Mercury had some special players during that time. They had Diana Taurasi, who they drafted in 2004, then, they had Cappie Pondexter, who they drafted in 2006. Then, their new players helped them secure the victory.
The 2009 season was memorable, and the preseason was a good way to set the tone.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury 2009 season and what they accomplished that year when you click right here!