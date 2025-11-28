Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix Prepared For The 2009 Season

The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2009, and before the start of that season, they made some trades.

Davion Moore

Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (2) against the Los Angeles Sparks at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (2) against the Los Angeles Sparks at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were gearing up for a special season in 2009. After missing the playoffs the year before, the Mercury were seeking redemption. They won a championship in 2007, which was the franchise's first. There were several special aspects around that win, as it was the team's first playoff appearance since 2000. Then, it was Phoenix's second WNBA Finals appearance, and it was the first time one of their players won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The 2007 season was a tough act to follow, but Phoenix's 2009 season would also be memorable. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 23-11 that year, which was identical to their record in 2007. Then, after beating the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever, the Mercury were champions once again.

DeWanna Bonne
May 28, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (24) handles the ball during the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix had a great season, and during that time, the franchise added some new faces. For starters, the Mercury drafted DeWanna Bonner, who would become one of their best players. Phoenix also made some trades that year, and it started with acquiring a center.

Mercury make moves

Back in January 2009, the Mercury acquired Alison Bales. Bales was drafted by the Fever in 2007, but she was traded to the Atlanta Dream in 2008. Then, she made her way to Phoenix after that. The Mercury gave up a second-round draft pick, and despite landing Bales, they waived her later that year.

Nicole Ohld
June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Nicole Ohlde shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-89. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

One of the other deals Phoenix completed was a trade with the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury acquired Nicole Ohlde, and they traded Kelly Miller and LaToya Sanders. Miller played a role in the team's 2007 win. Sanders was one of Phoenix's draft picks in 2008.

Ohlde spent the 2009 season with the Mercury, and she played 20 games with Phoenix in 2010. She was traded to the Tulsa Shock and finished the season with them.

The Mercury added two more players, as they acquired A'quonesia Franklin and Kim Smith in a trade with the Sacramento Monarchs. They sent Barbara Miller to the Monarchs, and despite adding these two players, the Mercury later waived them.

Phoenix Mercur
August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury players (from left) Temeka Johnson and Tangela Smith and Diana Taurasi and Kara Braxton and Penny Taylor wait for the start of the second quarter against the San Antonio Silver Stars during the first half at the AT&T Center. Phoenix beat San Antonio 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Then, the Mercury acquired Temeka Johnson, as they sent a first-round draft pick to the Sparks. Phoenix was active that season, and in the end, some of those moves paid off.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2009 season and the players they added when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.