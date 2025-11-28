How Phoenix Prepared For The 2009 Season
The Phoenix Mercury were gearing up for a special season in 2009. After missing the playoffs the year before, the Mercury were seeking redemption. They won a championship in 2007, which was the franchise's first. There were several special aspects around that win, as it was the team's first playoff appearance since 2000. Then, it was Phoenix's second WNBA Finals appearance, and it was the first time one of their players won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
The 2007 season was a tough act to follow, but Phoenix's 2009 season would also be memorable. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 23-11 that year, which was identical to their record in 2007. Then, after beating the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever, the Mercury were champions once again.
Phoenix had a great season, and during that time, the franchise added some new faces. For starters, the Mercury drafted DeWanna Bonner, who would become one of their best players. Phoenix also made some trades that year, and it started with acquiring a center.
Mercury make moves
Back in January 2009, the Mercury acquired Alison Bales. Bales was drafted by the Fever in 2007, but she was traded to the Atlanta Dream in 2008. Then, she made her way to Phoenix after that. The Mercury gave up a second-round draft pick, and despite landing Bales, they waived her later that year.
One of the other deals Phoenix completed was a trade with the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury acquired Nicole Ohlde, and they traded Kelly Miller and LaToya Sanders. Miller played a role in the team's 2007 win. Sanders was one of Phoenix's draft picks in 2008.
Ohlde spent the 2009 season with the Mercury, and she played 20 games with Phoenix in 2010. She was traded to the Tulsa Shock and finished the season with them.
The Mercury added two more players, as they acquired A'quonesia Franklin and Kim Smith in a trade with the Sacramento Monarchs. They sent Barbara Miller to the Monarchs, and despite adding these two players, the Mercury later waived them.
Then, the Mercury acquired Temeka Johnson, as they sent a first-round draft pick to the Sparks. Phoenix was active that season, and in the end, some of those moves paid off.
