Why Phoenix's New Star And More Received Recognition

The Phoenix Mercury struck gold in 2004, and their new stars were a part of award races.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi yells from the bench during action against the Dallas Wings in the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 10, 2024.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi yells from the bench during action against the Dallas Wings in the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 10, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2004 season was a significant year for the Phoenix Mercury. They had a poor 2003 season, and because of that, they received two major picks.

With the Cleveland Rockers folding, the WNBA held a dispersal draft. The first dispersal draft took place the year before, as the Miami Sol and the Portland Fire folded.

Cleveland was one of the league's original teams, but the Rockers' time was coming to an end. The dispersal draft happened, and the Mercury had the first pick. They selected Penny Taylor, and she became one of the franchise's top players.

Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor
Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi (left) and wife Penny Taylor walk the red carpet during the WNBA All-Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After drafting Taylor, the Mercury brought in another star. They received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected Diana Taurasi. Taurasi went on to have a legendary career, and she became the league's all-time leading scorer.

The Mercury found some incredibly talented players, and they led the team to a 17-17 season. The new stars made an impact, and they were recognized for it.

Phoenix's new additions were a part of award races, and it began with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Taurasi was third in the MVP race, and she received 126 points. She was tied with Tina Thompson, who averaged 20.0 points, six rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Diana Tauras
Jul 18, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) is taunted by Los Angeles Sparks mascot Sparky (left) as referee Michael Price (center) watches at the Staples Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-84. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Mercury rookie averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. She got off to a great start, and she was a part of a race that involved several stars.

When it comes to this race, Lisa Leslie won the award, and she had 33 first-place votes. She had 425 points, and Lauren Jackson, who came in second, had 351.

Taurasi takes home award

Phoenix's new star did not win that award, but she did not go empty-handed. She won Rookie of the Year, and she received 42 points. She had a significant lead, but Alana Beard and Nicole Ohlde received nods as well. Taurasi was playing well, and that was just the beginning for the Mercury's new star.

Plenette Pierson
Texas Tech women's basketball associate coach Plenette Pierson gives instructions during the first practice of the season Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury were tied to another race, as they had multiple players in the Most Improved Player race. Anna DeForge was fifth, Taylor was tied for sixth and Plenette Pierson was one of the players who finished ninth. Kelly Miller, who would play for the Mercury later on, won the award, and she shared it with Wendy Palmer.

Things were looking up for the Mercury, and on top of being involved in those races, Carrie Graf received points in the Coach of the Year race. The Mercury were headed in the right direction, and a championship would come a few years later.

