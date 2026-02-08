Why Phoenix's New Star And More Received Recognition
The 2004 season was a significant year for the Phoenix Mercury. They had a poor 2003 season, and because of that, they received two major picks.
With the Cleveland Rockers folding, the WNBA held a dispersal draft. The first dispersal draft took place the year before, as the Miami Sol and the Portland Fire folded.
Cleveland was one of the league's original teams, but the Rockers' time was coming to an end. The dispersal draft happened, and the Mercury had the first pick. They selected Penny Taylor, and she became one of the franchise's top players.
After drafting Taylor, the Mercury brought in another star. They received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected Diana Taurasi. Taurasi went on to have a legendary career, and she became the league's all-time leading scorer.
The Mercury found some incredibly talented players, and they led the team to a 17-17 season. The new stars made an impact, and they were recognized for it.
Phoenix's new additions were a part of award races, and it began with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Taurasi was third in the MVP race, and she received 126 points. She was tied with Tina Thompson, who averaged 20.0 points, six rebounds and 1.8 assists.
The Mercury rookie averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. She got off to a great start, and she was a part of a race that involved several stars.
When it comes to this race, Lisa Leslie won the award, and she had 33 first-place votes. She had 425 points, and Lauren Jackson, who came in second, had 351.
Taurasi takes home award
Phoenix's new star did not win that award, but she did not go empty-handed. She won Rookie of the Year, and she received 42 points. She had a significant lead, but Alana Beard and Nicole Ohlde received nods as well. Taurasi was playing well, and that was just the beginning for the Mercury's new star.
The Mercury were tied to another race, as they had multiple players in the Most Improved Player race. Anna DeForge was fifth, Taylor was tied for sixth and Plenette Pierson was one of the players who finished ninth. Kelly Miller, who would play for the Mercury later on, won the award, and she shared it with Wendy Palmer.
Things were looking up for the Mercury, and on top of being involved in those races, Carrie Graf received points in the Coach of the Year race. The Mercury were headed in the right direction, and a championship would come a few years later.
