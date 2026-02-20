Why Phoenix's Star Was Acknowledged During A Big Season

Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Phoenix Mercury had a big year in 1998, and the team's star received recognition for her team's success.

June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Sparks head coach Jennifer Gillom reacts from the bench during the first half at US Airways Center against the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-89. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury's first season was a success, and they kept that momentum going with their second. The Mercury finished the 1997 season with a record of 16-12, and in 1998, they were 19-11.

Phoenix was second in the Western Conference, and the Houston Comets were in first. The Comets were the defending champions, and they finished the 1998 season with a record of 27-3. The Mercury handed them their first loss, as Bridget Pettis helped her team get a 69-66 win. She had 20 points in that outing, and Jennifer Gillom and Toni Foster scored in double figures as well.

The Mercury had an excellent year, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the first time. Things did not go their way, as the Comets won their second championship. Despite the loss, the Mercury made history, and that season set the tone for teams that came after them.

With the way Phoenix played, the team found itself involved in different award races. It started with the most prestigious award, and continued from there. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award went to Cynthia Cooper, but Gillom finished second in that race.

Cooper received 37 first-place votes, and Gillom received eight. Both players had remarkable seasons, and in Gillom's case, she averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists.

Phoenix's star had quite the season, and she almost became the franchise's first MVP. That would happen years later, as Diana Taurasi won the award in 2009.

Mercury star involved in another race

Gillom was tied to another award, as she earned three points in the Sportsmanship Award race. She was fourth in that race, and Suzie McConnell-Serio was first. She had 18 points, while Ticha Penicheiro had 11 points and Vickie Johnson had four. Gillom won this award a few years later, and she was the first Mercury player to do it.

The Mercury forward added another accolade to her resume, as she was a member of the All-WNBA First Team. She was joined by Cooper, McConnell-Serio, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson.

In what was a special year for the Mercury, Gillom was recognized for her play. She had a big year, and she put the Mercury on a path to success. They did not win the Finals, but getting to that point was historic.

Gillom has a special place in the franchise's history, and she paved the way for future Mercury stars.

