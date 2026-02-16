Mercury's Taurasi Chats With NBA Guard
Diana Taurasi is one of the biggest names in women's basketball, and she achieved great things throughout her career. She was a star in college, and she continued to shine in the WNBA. She won championships, she became an All-Star, and she became the league's all-time leading scorer.
Taurasi played her final season in 2024, and during the offseason, she officially announced her retirement. Since then, Tauarsi has been involved in different things, including the release of her docuseries.
Phoenix's legend also has a series, and it can be found on Whistle's YouTube channel. The show is called "The Link," and she plays golf against some the biggest names in sports. For example, she played against Paige Bueckers, who is one of the WNBA's newest stars.
The series is ongoing, and the latest episode featured an NBA great. Chris Paul was her guest, and he has been a hot topic as of late.
Paul started his career in 2005, as he was the first pick in that year's draft. His class included players like Deron Williams, Channing Frye, Danny Granger and Nate Robinson. He started his career with the New Orleans Hornets, and he played for teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder and others. He also played for the Phoenix Suns for three seasons.
Mercury draft their star
The year before Paul was drafted, Taurasi was drafted by the Mercury. She had a great season, as she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 17-17, and that was the first time the franchise finished .500 or better since 2000. That was the year they finished 20-14 and faced the Los Angeles Sparks during the playoffs.
After a successful rookie season, Taurasi continued to play at a high level, and she helped her team make history. Now, she gets to enjoy retirement and branch out into other things.
As far as Paul, he recently announced his retirement with a social media post. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors, and he did not suit up for them. He was waived shortly after the deal, and he decided to call it a career.
Both Paul and Taurasi accomplished great things in their careers, and they both wore No. 3 while doing it. They made an impact, and as time goes on, both of them will continue to get their flowers.
