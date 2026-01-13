Why Mercury's Bonner Is An Auburn Legend
DeWanna Bonner has had some incredible years with the Phoenix Mercury, and after playing elsewhere for multiple seasons, she came back to where it all started. She signed a deal with the Mercury midway through the 2025 season, and she became their most reliable reserve.
Bonner began her WNBA career in 2009, as the Mercury drafted her with the fifth pick. She had a successful rookie season, and she won a major award in the process. She won the Sixth Woman of the Year award, and that was the start of a run. She won the award two more times, and her second season was the best during that time.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in her first season. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 23-11, and that led to a playoff appearance. Phoenix missed the playoffs the year before, but it returned and went on a nice run.
Phoenix's rookie contributed during that time, and she averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. The Mercury won it all that year, and it is safe to say that Bonner's career got off to a great start.
Bonner shines in her college years
Before joining the Mercury, Bonner spent her college years at Auburn. In her first season, she averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals. Then, some of her averages increased in the second season, as she averaged 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals.
Bonner's best year was her final season, and she averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists. She won SEC Player of the Year that season, and she made the conference's All-Defensive Team.
The Mercury veteran is Auburn's all-time leading scorer, and she scored 2,162 points. She was a star in her college years, and because of that, she received a special honor.
Bonner is one of five Auburn players who have had their jersey retired. Becky Jackson had her jersey retired, and she played for Auburn from 1980 to 1984. Ruthie Bolton and Vickie Orr both played from 1985 to 1989. Bolton went on to play for the Sacramento Monarchs years later. Outside of those players, Carolyn Jones had her number retired, and she played for Auburn from 1988 to 1991.
During her college years, Bonner wore No.24, and she has wore that number in her WNBA career. She changed numbers in the 2025 season, as she wore No. 25 for the Indiana Fever, and he wore No. 14 in her return to Phoenix.
The Mercury veteran has had an excellent career, and her days at Auburn were a glimpse of what she would accomplish later on.
