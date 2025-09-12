Has Angel Reese Played Her Last Sky Game?
This is not the finish that the Chicago Sky envisioned for themselves. The finale was a home game at Wintrust Arena against the defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty.
Not only have the Sky been eliminated from making the playoffs a month ago, they came into Thursday night's game fractured more any broken bone or injury on their own sideline.
Forward Angel Reese was very outspoken and shared with the media how she felt about the team and the organization going forward. Those comments landed her a half-game suspension and mixed reviews from her teammates.
The two-time WNBA All-Star has shown she is a force to be reckoned with on the glass and that she is capable of going off for 10-20 points any given night. However, both Reese and the Sky need more if they are going to make the postseason.
Will that happen together?
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky may be on the road to a divorce.
Chicago's star forward sat out of Thursday's season finale with an ailing back injury. Reese was dressed for the runway, as she may be running away from the Sky if two can't fix things before the 2026 season.
To Reese's credit, Chicago has shown that they are further away from being a winning team without her. The Sky went 1-13 without Reese playing in 2025.
Former Chicago Sky player and WNBA legend Candace Parker offered her thoughts on her own podcast with Aaliyah Boston, center for the Indiana Fever. “The best advice that I ever received was to keep things in house,” Candace Parker, who also played two seasons in Chicago,said on her “Post Moves” podcast. “You can yell, scream, cuss, do all those things in between these walls, but you can’t bring it out. Once that happens, it’s hard to gain that trust back.”
Head coach Tyler Marsh offered comments to the media ahead of the Sky's game against his former team, the Las Vegas Aces, early in the month. He offered support and his availability to every player on the roster, including Reese.
She is one of four players under contract for the Sky heading into next season and behind. Center Kamilla Cardoso and the two rookies, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld, are also signed past next season.
Chicago has the means and the open roster spots to rebuild and repair this team to their winning ways from earlier in the decade. After all, it was just five seasons ago that the Sky claimed their first and only WNBA championship.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!