Sky Rookie Has Solid Performance in Rare Start
For the fifth time this season, the Chicago Sky fell to the Indiana Fever. This time, the 97-77 loss was without forward Angel Reese due to a one-game suspension instead of a back injury like earlier in the season.
With the Sky down a player from their regular starting lineup, first-year head coach Tyler Marsh called upon one of his two rookies to step up and take Reese's place.
Maddy Westbeld began the game for the Chicago Sky alongside center Kamilla Cardoso and veteran guard Ariel Atkins. Rachel Banham was the other guard and Michaela Onyenwere was the second forward in the starting lineup for Chicago.
Even on the heels of their 24-point victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, the Sky could not compete with the playoff hopefuls from Indiana.
How did Westbeld do in the starting lineup for Chicago?
After playing in 22 games off the bench, Marsh tasked Westbeld with replacing the suspended Reese in the starting lineup. In 15 minutes on the court, the rookie did fairly decent.
With seven points and four rebounds, she outdid her season averages in both categories. Of the Sky's 23 turnovers against the Fever, Westbeld only committed one. Cardoso and Atkins had five each.
There are only three other times that Westbeld scored more than seven points in a game this season. Twice, she scored nine points. The first time was in the blowout loss on the road against the Minnesota Lynx back in mid-July.
The second was last month against the Phoenix Mercury. Westbeld's season-best is still 10 points which was also against the Fever.
Was this the right call by Marsh to start Westbeld?
The Sky were without their other rookie, Hailey Van Lith. She was listed as unavailable (ankle injury) before Chicago's game on Friday. Another poor first quarter doomed the Sky, even with Westbeld starting instead of sitting on the bench.
Other rotation players like Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse, and Elizabeth Williams have all seen time in the starting lineup. Combined, this trio has made 45 starts in 2025.
Marsh could have gone with a taller lineup and used Williams as the forward in place of Reese. Williams was doing her best Reese impersonation as she recorded the Sky's only double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Cardoso was one rebound shy of joining her teammate.
Nurse had just three points last time on the floor in the Sky's victory over the Sun. Allen also had three points during Wednesday's win. She has not scored more than five points since the 92-70 loss to the Fever on August 6.
Marsh could use Westbeld in the starting lineup again. Reese is sitting out the first half on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces as part of her discipline from the team's front office.
With two games left on the road against the Aces and the season finale at home next week against the New York Liberty, the Sky's season is almost over. Though, some would argue it was already finished weeks ago.
