Angel Reese Urged to Give Present to Sky Teammates
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's controversial comments about her teammates have received a mixed reaction from the basketball community. While many fans and experts backed the power forward, some slammed the 23-year-old for her statements.
Reese demanded the Sky to make changes to the roster after the win over Connecticut last week. She said that she doesn't want to settle for the same results next year, urging the franchise to acquire best of the best in the offseason.
The 2024 rookie offered help to franchise to attract the best talent to upgrade the team. Reese hinted that she would not mind moving to a different franchise if things don't pan out.
Atlanta Dream legend Angel McCoughtry gave a cryptic suggestion to the two-time WNBA All-Star to fix things with her teammates.
"Here's the main thing: You're not the only one having a bad season," McCoughtry said. "Your teammates are having a bad season too. But they don't have million-dollar endorsement deals. You know what I would do Angel? I would go to one of my endorsements saying, ‘Give me an extra $100K so I can give all my teammates $10K, just to show them I care."
Reese apologized to her teammates within the next 24 hours. She admitted her mistake and thanked them for being there with her through thick and thin.
Despite the apology, Reese was handed a half-game suspension by the franchise as a disciplinary measure. She also sat out the other half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces as well after missing the clash against the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
Reese did not play in the Sky's 92-61 loss against the Aces on Tuesday as well, citing back issues. She is also likely to miss out Chicago's season finale against the New York Liberty on Thursday. Multiple rumors suggest that the youngster has already played her final game for the Sky.
The Sky are 10-33 this season. Only the Dallas Wings have a worse record than them (9-34). Reese has missed out on the playoff in both seasons and it won't be surprising if she decides to part ways with the team if her requirements are not fulfilled.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!