Sky's Angel Reese Chasing Another Record

🚨 HISTORY IN CHICAGO 🚨



With this bucket, Angel Reese notches her 45th career double-double — tying Tina Charles (2010–11) for the most ever across a player’s first two WNBA seasons.



It’s her 19th of the season, tying Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson for the league lead. Charles… pic.twitter.com/TZf1Q3MZAX