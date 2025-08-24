Sky's Angel Reese Chasing Another Record
On Saturday at Wintrust Arena, the two-time All-Star forward for the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese, made history by tying a prestigious record. Reese did so while playing against the player that she shares the record with, Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles.
Both athletes have 45 double-doubles to their credit during their first two years in the WNBA. Charles' second season ended 14 years ago. Reese has eight games remaining in her second season.
Before the home crowd at Wintrust Arena on Monday, the Chicago Sky host the two-time WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces. That is the next opportunity for Reese to break the record. If she fails, there are seven more afterwards, tentatively.
Can Reese get her 46th double-double before the end of the season?
In theory, she could have had the record already. Reese has missed more games this season than she did last year. An ailing back injury kept her out more than a half dozen contests. Her team struggled without her, as well.
The next time the Chicago Sky play is Monday night at home against the Las Vegas Aces. The Sky play the Aces two more times this season, in addition to one last game against the reigning WNBA champs, the New York Liberty, in addition to the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun.
Reese's 45th career double-double was an 11-point and 11-rebound performance in a losing effort on Saturday. The Sky fell to the Sun 94-84.
On the season, the former LSU Tiger star is averaging more than 14 points and 12 rebounds a game. She's average nearly one more point this year than last, but averaging about one rebound less this year than last.
In the 11 games that Reese has played in July and August, she has recorded a double-double in all but two games. From June 15 through July 14, the Sky forward notched 11 double-doubles in a 12 game span.
At this pace, it's not a matter of if but rather a matter of when for Reese. Charles shares still holds a part of the record (45). However, those days could be numbered if 'Bayou Barbie' puts up at least ten points and ten rebounds in a game one more time.
