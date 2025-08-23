Sky Look Like Different Team With Angel Reese
The Chicago Sky have been a tale of two teams as of late.
One team, without their young captain in All-Star forward Angel Reese, continued its fall to nearly last place in the WNBA and won one game in the span of seven. The other claimed victory over the New York Liberty and almost stayed toe-to-toe with the Seattle Storm. One offered some hope in what has been an unexpectedly frustrating season for the Windy City squad. The other seemed desperate for a direction as it continued to spiral without some much-needed energy or scoring power.
A once-falling sky found itself frozen in place, if anything, after Chicago stood strong against the Storm on its home court. Though it still has some work to do before putting itself back together, it at least showed some signs of healing with a landmark victory over the 2024 champions. Without the ability to compete for a spot in the playoffs, it'll need to keep picking up the pieces and instilling as much hope as it can in the future before it works on putting the Sky back together in the offseason.
One Team With Her, Another Without
The Sky have looked like a completely new team with their captain back at the helm.
Chicago has completely flipped the script on offense in its two matchups since Reese has returned. The Sky scored 88 and 91 points against the Storm and Liberty, respectively, compared to never earning more than 78 during the rest of the month. They logged a season-high 30 assists in their matchup with Seattle, including 11 in their near-40 point fourth quarter, as they showed some creativity in the halfcourt. The Sky's newfound scoring surges, most importantly, kicked in just when they needed it most, right when they needed to keep the Liberty at bay and seal their second win of the month.
At 9-26, it'll take a lot more to keep the Sky on the right track, even with their two hopeful matchups and a highlight game from Kamilla Cardoso. While it won't seem like the Sky will tighten up their defense any time soon, it still remains a pressing issue even with one of the league's top rebounders at their disposal. Still, Chicago can at least take comfort in knowing things aren't all bad with Reese back in action, which can be one small step forward as it keeps searching for the right path for the future.
