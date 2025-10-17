Sky's Angel Reese Reacts to Brother's NBA Milestone
Angel Reese’s biggest rival hit a massive milestone in his basketball career. Her younger brother, Julian Reese, signed with the Toronto Raptors on an Exhibit 10 deal. The 6-foot-9 forward starred at the University of Maryland before moving to LSU and winning a national title in 2023.
Reese has even admitted that her decision to pursue basketball came from wanting to beat her younger brother. While the two once debated who would win their childhood battles, Julian claimed he used to beat Angel 100 to 20 times, with the Chicago Sky power forward scoffing at the notion.
The two-time WNBA All-Star congratulated her brother on the achievement. Julian went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, and this move would give him the boost he needed in his career.
“LET’S GO JU!” Reese wrote on X.
Fierce one-on-one battles shaped both of their careers. Born just 13 months apart, the siblings grew up intensely competitive, constantly pushing each other to improve.
"Everything was always competitive with my younger brother," Angel told What's Up? in 2022. "We had a basketball court in front of our house, and it was always very competitive and intense. We played all the time together. It helped shape me to who I am now".
When Julian signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for Summer League in June 2025, Angel didn't hold back her pride, posting "OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU."
She also reminded him to show up first and ensure he was at the front of the line for drills, as he couldn't afford to slack off. Julian's signing with Toronto gives him another chance to prove himself after he averaged three points per game in four Summer League appearances with the Lakers. While the Exhibit 10 deal will likely send him to the Raptors' G League affiliate, Raptors 905, it keeps his NBA dream alive.
Reese’s stardom continues to go beyond the basketball court. She made her acting debut in Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix thriller, A House of Dynamite, appearing as herself in the film’s final chapter alongside Idris Elba’s President.
On September 18, Reebok launched the Angel Reese 1, her first signature basketball sneaker, in three colorways: “Diamond Dust,” “Mebounds,” and “Receipts Ready. The shoe was sold out in a few minutes. Reese became the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15 in New York.
