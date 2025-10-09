Angel Reese Makes Historic Victoria Secret Announcement
Angel Reese continues to make history on and off the court. Just weeks after the launch of her custom shoe, the Chicago Sky superstar is set to make history when she kicks off her partnership with Victoria’s Secret on October 15.
The two-time WNBA All-Star will walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway on Wednesday. She is the first-ever professional athlete to hit the runway in the iconic show. Reese announced the collaboration via her social media handles.
“The FIRST professional athlete hitting the runway! See you October 15th in NYC💋 @VictoriasSecret,” Reese wrote.
The Chi-town Barbie expressed her feelings about the partnership with the global brand in an exclusive interview with People’s magazine. Reese is proud and excited about the achievement.
“I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway,” Reese said.
The WNBA star revealed she has been training for the fashion show for a couple of weeks. She believes it’s not much different from training for a game. While she is confident about her walk, Reese knows she will be freaking out with excitement.
“I’m ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!” Reese said.
Reese, who was in attendance at the event last year, is going to be a part of the lineup this year alongside Alex Consani, Joan Smalls, Adriana Lima, Anok Yai, Yumi Nu and Lily Aldridge.
"It’s such an honor to be a part of such an immensely powerful moment that celebrates women, and how multifaceted we are," Reese said. "I know the energy and excitement will be unmatched – I’m ready for it!"
The 23-year-old said she had the absolute best time last year, and being a Tyra Banks fan, it was an incredible moment for Reese to see her on the runway. The reigning WNBA rebounding leader considers it an honor to have watched all those women take the walk on the runway.
Reese admitted she could not stop smiling when she got the news. It felt like a full-circle moment for the youngster. She revealed she manifested being on the runway last year, and she will get to fulfill her dream in New York this year. She is certain that it’ll be an unforgettable night that she’ll be forever grateful for.
