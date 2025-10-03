Sky's Angel Reese Gets Honest About Playing in Unrivaled
Angel Reese took the WNBA by storm in her rookie season. The Chicago Sky’s No. 7 overall pick averaged 13.6 points, 1.9 assists, a league-record 13.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 34 games last season. She was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team and earned her first WNBA All-Star honor.
After taking the WNBA by storm, Reese headed to the inaugural season of Unrivaled. Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, it’s a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league. The 23-year-old donned the Rose BC colors and went on to score the franchise’s first-ever points in her debut game on January 17.
The power forward opened up about her first season in Unrivaled during the Friday episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” show.
“It was amazing,” Reese said. “The viewers were up. Everybody was watching. We was getting money. We was having a good time. We was in Miami. It was everything I could imagine.”
Reese revealed the two things she liked the most about playing in Unrivaled.
“I think the best part of Unrival was two things. One, me being at peace of just being able to play basketball. We wasn't thinking about nothing else. It was straight-up hoops. Like nobody, it was nothing negative.” Reese said.
“Everything was positive. Everything was fun. It's like a breath of fresh air. Like when you go play for a league that loves you and wants you to be there… I think that's really important. I haven't always experienced that.”
The two-time WNBA All-Star said it was the first time in her career in a very long time that she was able to have fun and just think about basketball.
“I'm really grateful for Unrivaled and thankful for what they did for me in my career because I can see how my jump from year one to two helped me a lot. My confidence being around great players, being able to compete against the best every day. And even looking at the facility, like what a facility is supposed to look like. They showed me that, and I was able to see that from my own perspective.” Reese said.
Reese played 14 games for Rose BC in the inaugural season and averaged 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. Her team became the first-ever Unrivaled champions, and she was named the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year. She was also named to the All-Unrivaled Second Team.
The Chi-Town Barbie is yet to announce her commitment for Unrivaled season 2.