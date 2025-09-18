Sky's Angel Reese Gets Honest About Second WNBA Season
Angel Reese stood amongst Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson as a peak performer of the 2025 WNBA season despite the Chicago Sky's bottom finish. The superstar power forward continued to shatter records en route to her second straight WNBA Rebounding Leader trophy.
The 23-year-old superstar set the record for the fastest player to breach the 500-point and 500-rebound mark at the beginning of the season. Reese is also the third-fastest player to score a triple-double in WNBA history.
The power forward struggled with a back issue throughout the season but it didn't stop her from improving her stats from last season. Reese recorded 14.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season in comparison to 13.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals last season.
One stat Reese couldn't improve this season was rebounds per game. She overtook Sylvia Fowels' WNBA single-season rebounding record last year, amassing 13.1 rebounds per game. It dropped to 12.6 rebounds per game this season but it was still better than everybody else in the league.
The Chi-Town Barbie shared her feelings about her second WNBA season via her social media handles. Reese shared a highlight compilation showing some of her best rebounds from the season with the caption:
"YEAR 2. You taught me so much. You taught me so many lessons. You showed a TON of growth. You fought through SO much adversity. Yet you still PREVAILED, still showed up, and God has a plan for you. This is only the beginning. ♾"
Reese bagged 20 double-doubles this season, six fewer than last season. It was a bitter end to the season for the youngster as her comments about the team's performance were not taken well by the franchise, her teammates and many experts.
After an 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sep. 4, Reese said she is not going to settle for the same play next season. She urged the franchise to acquire some of the best players in the league in the offseason. She even offered help to make that happen. The 2024 rookie also hinted that she would not mind changing teams if things don't go her way.
Reese apologized for her words the following day, as her teammates were reportedly upset about it. Hours after Reese's apology, the Sky announced a half-game suspension for the face of the franchise.
The two-time WNBA All-Star received her eighth technical foul in the clash against the Sun and was suspended for one game. The Sky only gave her a half-game suspension, but Reese sat out the entire game due to back issues.
The fixture against Connecticut remained Reese's last appearance as she did not play in the last two games either. Chicago lost all four games without the power forward. In fact, the Sky went 1-13 without Reese.
It's a possibility that Reese has already played her final game for the Sky. However, general manager Jeff Pagliocca has shut all the rumors about Reese's departure. He is on the same page with the superstar about the change required in the roster. This offseason is going to be make or break offseason for the Sky.
