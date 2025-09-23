Sky Cancel Exit Interviews With Trio of Players
The 2025 WNBA season is not over for everyone. However, it is for the Chicago Sky. Aside from missing the WNBA Playoffs for the second year in a row, another grim remind the Sky's season is over are upcoming exit interviews.
In the case for three players, Chicago's front office canceled interviews for an intriguing trio of athletes. Jeremy Beren with Yahoo Sports was one of the first to report that the Sky elected not to follow through with exit interviews with two-time WNBA All-Star forward Angel Reese.
The Sky also chose not to conduct exit interviews with veteran Courtney Vandersloot and guard Ariel Atkins. Of the three players, Reese is the only one still under contract for Chicago. Vandersloot (though she expressed her desire to return to the Sky) and Atkins are slated to be free agents.
"The exit interview reversal potentially points to significant developments regarding these three players," said Bener. "General manager Jeff Pagliocca previously indicated that a healthy Vandersloot will have a role on Chicago's 2026 team -- but Reese, with significant trade value amid her unhappiness with the Sky organization, may not."
The combination of Reese, Vandersloot and Atkins did not get to see much time on the court together in 2025. Perhaps, Pagliocca would like to run it back next year. However, that would requiring re-signing both Vandersloot and Atkins, both of which have won WNBA titles outside of Chicago.
A look back at how Reese, Vandersloot and Atkins did for the Sky in 2025.
Vandersloot's return to Chicago was short-lived as she suffered a season ending injury in late June. The veteran guard started her WNBA career with the Sky including the 2021 WNBA Championship run.
After spending two seasons with the New York Liberty, and winning another WNBA title last year, Vandersloot averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 2025. She also averaged more than a steal per game, as well.
With Vandersloot going down, the ball-handling and play making duties was divided amongst other players on the Sky, mainly Atkins and Reese. In her first season playing for Chicago, Atkins averaged more than 13 points per game in addition to 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals a contest.
Atkins did not play in Chicago's last three games at the end of the season. The former Washington Mystics guard had missed time at other points in 2025 due to a lingering back issue. Her teammate, Reese, shared that in common with her.
Reese averaged a double-double for the second season in a row. In 2025, the former LSU Tiger standout put up almost 15 points per game while hauling in 12.6 rebounds a game. Reese also averaged close to twice as many assists this year as she did in her rookie season.
Just like Reese, Sky center Kamilla Cardoso is under contract for Chicago. Rookies Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld are the only other two players for the Sky that are not slated to be free agents. Time will tell who will return to the team for the 2026 WNBA season.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!