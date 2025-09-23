Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Cancel Exit Interviews With Trio of Players

Three prominent players did not receive their exit interviews with the Chicago Sky office after not finishing the season on the court with the team.

Aug 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (C) looks on from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (C) looks on from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA season is not over for everyone. However, it is for the Chicago Sky. Aside from missing the WNBA Playoffs for the second year in a row, another grim remind the Sky's season is over are upcoming exit interviews.

In the case for three players, Chicago's front office canceled interviews for an intriguing trio of athletes. Jeremy Beren with Yahoo Sports was one of the first to report that the Sky elected not to follow through with exit interviews with two-time WNBA All-Star forward Angel Reese.

The Sky also chose not to conduct exit interviews with veteran Courtney Vandersloot and guard Ariel Atkins. Of the three players, Reese is the only one still under contract for Chicago. Vandersloot (though she expressed her desire to return to the Sky) and Atkins are slated to be free agents.

"The exit interview reversal potentially points to significant developments regarding these three players," said Bener. "General manager Jeff Pagliocca previously indicated that a healthy Vandersloot will have a role on Chicago's 2026 team -- but Reese, with significant trade value amid her unhappiness with the Sky organization, may not."

The combination of Reese, Vandersloot and Atkins did not get to see much time on the court together in 2025. Perhaps, Pagliocca would like to run it back next year. However, that would requiring re-signing both Vandersloot and Atkins, both of which have won WNBA titles outside of Chicago.

Veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot has expressed interest in coming back to the Chicago Sky for the 2026 WNBA regular season.
Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) and Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

A look back at how Reese, Vandersloot and Atkins did for the Sky in 2025.

Vandersloot's return to Chicago was short-lived as she suffered a season ending injury in late June. The veteran guard started her WNBA career with the Sky including the 2021 WNBA Championship run.

After spending two seasons with the New York Liberty, and winning another WNBA title last year, Vandersloot averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 2025. She also averaged more than a steal per game, as well.

With Vandersloot going down, the ball-handling and play making duties was divided amongst other players on the Sky, mainly Atkins and Reese. In her first season playing for Chicago, Atkins averaged more than 13 points per game in addition to 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals a contest.

Atkins did not play in Chicago's last three games at the end of the season. The former Washington Mystics guard had missed time at other points in 2025 due to a lingering back issue. Her teammate, Reese, shared that in common with her.

Forward Angel Reese & guard Ariel Atkins were two of the leading scorers for the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA regular season.
Jul 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) grabs the ball from Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) as forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Reese averaged a double-double for the second season in a row. In 2025, the former LSU Tiger standout put up almost 15 points per game while hauling in 12.6 rebounds a game. Reese also averaged close to twice as many assists this year as she did in her rookie season.

Just like Reese, Sky center Kamilla Cardoso is under contract for Chicago. Rookies Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld are the only other two players for the Sky that are not slated to be free agents. Time will tell who will return to the team for the 2026 WNBA season.

