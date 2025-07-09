Sky's Angel Reese Reacts to WNBA Game Cover
Angel Reese, the effervescent forward of the Chicago Sky, took to social media on Wednesday to express her gratitude on being named the face of the NBA2K26 WNBA Edition of the basketball game licensed through EA Sports.
Reese follows in the footsteps of Las Vegas Aces star power forward A'ja Wilson, who was on the cover last season.
Reese, who is no stranger to having her face plastered everywhere, this is her second big cover. She was also on the cover of Vogue magazine in the past.
This adds to an already eventful 2025 for the forward. She is having a terrific season on the floor and has become a better shooter this season, while attacking the glass with force.
The Sky is having an awful season, but it is not because of Reese. She's recording a 13.2 points, 23.5 percent from 3 and has an overall 41.5 field goal percentage.
Reese became the fastest WNBA player to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds. This season she has had 15 consecutive double-doubles which is a new WNBA record.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is on the cover of the standard NBA edition. Carmelo Anthony, formerly of the New York Knicks, is set to appear on the cover of the Superstar Edition.
Fans will be able to pre-order the games ahead of the official launch on Sept. 9.
Reese and the Sky are playing at home Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings. They are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.
Make sure to bookmark Chicago Sky On SI for all the latest news, interviews, updates and more on your favorite WNBA team.