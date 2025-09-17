Sky's Angel Reese Reacts to WNBA Rebound Leader Trophy
The Chicago Sky were reduced to a 1-13 record without Angel Reese in the 2025 WNBA season. The stat is enough to tell the 23-year-old power forward's impact on the team. Although the Sky have continued to be inconsistent and disappointing, the Chi-town Barbie has given the fans something to celebrate over the past two seasons.
Reese made it to the WNBA All-Rookie Team last year and was also named a WNBA All-Star. She recorded 26 double-doubles and broke Sylvia Fowles' WNBA single-season rebounding record. The Sky finished the season with a 13-27 record, and Reese averaged 13.6 points, 1.9 assists, 13.1 rebounds(WNBA record), and 1.3 steals per game.
The expectations were off-the-roof for Reese in her Sophomore season and she started with a bang. She became the fastest player to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds on May 27. Her triple double against the Connecticut Sun was the third-fastest in NBA history.
Reese earned her second consecutive WNBA All-Star honor on July 6. Despite struggling with a back injury, she improved her 13.6 PPG average to 14.7 PPG, 1.9 APG to 3.7 APG, and 1.3 SPG to 1.5 SPG. Although she could not better her 13.1 RPG stat this season, Reese's 12.6 rebounds per game were more than anybody else in the league.
The Sky's superstar received the 2025 WNBA Rebounding Leader trophy on Wednesday. Reese shared a snap of the accolade with a two-word reaction on her Instagram handle.
"& GOD. 🥹🙏🏼," Reese wrote.
Reese was among the WNBA Peak Performers of the season alongside Indian Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.
The Sky ended the season with a disappointing 10-34 record, tied at the bottom of the table with the Dallas Wings. Reese said she is not going to settle for the same s*** next year after an 88-64 win over the Sun in the first week of September. Reese urged the franchise to land quality players in the offseason and hinted that she is open to moving to another team if things don't go her way.
Reese missed the next game against the Fever after receiving a one-game suspension for eight technical fouls. The Sky announced a half-game suspension for the superstar for her detrimental comments towards her teammates.
The 2024 rookie did not play the entire game, citing back issues. The win against the Sun remained Chicago's last win of the season as Reese sat out the final two games as well.
Many believe that Angel Reese has already played her final game for the Sky and is highly likley to request a trade in the offseason.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!