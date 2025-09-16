Sky GM Agrees With Angel Reese, So Why the Suspension?
Angel Reese recently held the Chicago Sky’s feet to the fire. The two-time All-Star, maybe not in the nicest of tones, admitted that if a championship was the priority, the roster needed major upgrades.
Reese also pointed out that Courtney Vandersloot, while still a good and valuable player, shouldn’t be someone they rely on, considering her age, 36.
“We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age she’s at," Reese told the Chicago Tribune. "I know she’ll be a great asset for us, but we can’t rely on that. We need someone, probably a little younger,” Reese said when discussing Vandersloot. “With some experience. Somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before.”
Fans, media members, players in the league, and of course, her teammates and franchise took an exaggerated gasp.
Soon after, Reese apologized, but that didn't stop Chicago from suspending her. Now, roughly a month later, General Manager Jeff Pagliocca is essentially saying the same thing.
“We know that [Vandersloot] is not going to be playing 38 minutes a game,” Pagliocca said during the exit interview. “We’re going to need somebody to be here and be capable of playing that position if she’s not ready.”
Vandersloot has been a pro’s pro and a legend for the Sky franchise. She currently holds the record for most total points and assists. She’s also ranked in the top 5 in several other categories.
The multiple-time All-Star and former two-time champ was hoping to breathe life back into the franchise she loves, but ultimately, a torn ACL just seven games into her season saw her hit the sidelines.
Since then, however, Vandersloot has been the hardest-working player you can find. And, in terms of her hanging up her shorts, that hasn’t been a topic of conversation.
Vandersloot, undoubtedly, expects to return. She believes she has more to give and can compete with the best of them. Pagliocca, for what it’s worth, agrees with her.
“If she’s healthy, she’s going to be playing basketball here,” Pagliocca said. “I think she’s more fired up than ever to prove the world wrong about who she is and what she’s capable of,” he said.
Pagliocca has done his best as a GM. It hasn’t resulted in many wins, but he’s attempted to put his best foot forward. With that said, why was Reese suspended when, in essence, he agreed with her stance on Vandersloot?
