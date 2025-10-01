Sky’s Angel Reese Responds to Lynx Star's League Criticism
Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier criticized the WNBA’s leadership and made massive revelations about the league commissioner, Cathy Engelbert. She shared her conversation with Engelbert, and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese was among the few players who were openly named.
Collier shared some bits from her discussion with Engelbert during her end-of-the-season interview after the Lynx’s loss to the Phoenix Mercury. The forward asked the commissioner about her plans to address the officiating issues in the league.
“Her response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs,” Collier said.
The five-time WNBA All-Star also raised concerns about the league's pay. She asked Engelbert how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers drive massive revenue for the league and are making so little for their first four years.
“Her response was, ‘Clark should be grateful. She makes $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.’ And in that same conversation, she told me, ‘Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them.'” Collier revealed.
Reese shared her reaction to Collier’s statements via her X handle to show her support for the Lynx star.
“10/10. No notes!” Reese posted.
It is no mystery that Reese and Clark have taken the WNBA to new heights in viewership, merchandise sales, ticket sales, and more. The duo has been the driving force behind the league’s popularity, and Bueckers' arrival has only added to it.
While Clark is yet to make any statement about Collier’s words, the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year shared a picture of herself and Collier with the text: “Queen Phee 👑”
Multiple players have come out in support of Minnesota forward. The interview might change how things work in the WNBA. Fans believe these superstars are carrying the league to the mainstream, and Engelbert’s comments have upset them. They are not pleased with the operations and the WNBA might have to make amends real soon.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!