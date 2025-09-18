Sky's Angel Reese Ends Season With Another Record
Nowadays, the right things aren’t being focused on when it comes to Angel Reese. The criticism she had for the Chicago Sky at the tail end of the season is getting all the headlines.
Reese’s words were harsh, but for the most part, they’ve been analyzed a bit too much. So, instead of continuing to give it unneeded airtime, Reese wants you to pay attention to the history she just made.
The Sky’s season was horrific. The franchise was hoping to take a leap forward in Reese’s second year, but they finished with the second-worst record with just 10 wins.
Needless to say, they’re now watching the playoffs from the sidelines. Throughout all, however, Reese has broken countless records. Now, with the season over, she placed her name in the history books one more time.
With averages of 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds, Reese became just the third player in WNBA history to average a double-double in their first two seasons.
Additionally, Reese was a demon on the glass, leading the league in her first two years in rebounds per game.
The two-time All-Star, individually, has been great, but she’s feeling the pressure of getting more wins. Hence why she recently urged the franchise to go out there and bring in “better” players, or else she could be out the door.
“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune recently. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year. I am very vocal about what we need and what I want. I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me."
The Sky have a ton of decisions to make once the offseason gets going. But for now, Reese’s historic start to a career should be the focal point.
