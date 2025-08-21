Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Hope to Repeat History vs. Liberty

Over ten years ago, Chicago Sky made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. A six-game winning streak midseason helped and so did a big win against the New York Liberty.

Scott Conrad

Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after scoring against the Seattle Storm during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after scoring against the Seattle Storm during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky enter their next game against the New York Liberty with a record of 8-26. The playoffs are far from their reach and have yet to get their ninth win of the season.

Thus, why Sky fans probably wish it were 2013. That season was the first time that Chicago qualified for the playoffs.

Not only did the Sky finish with a record of 24-10, but they also enjoyed a winning streaks of five and six games during the 2013 WNBA season. During those streaks, wins against the Liberty seemed to not only come frequently (5-0) but easily.

Fast forward 12 seasons and the Sky are towards the bottom of the WNBA standings. For now, let's reminisce in the five wins that Chicago had against New York during the 2013 WNBA regular season.

Chicago Sky starters
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky center Sylvia Fowles (34), guard Epiphanny Prince (10), guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) and guard Elena Delle Donne (11) react in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Mercury during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Wednesday, June 26, 2013

This season, the Chicago Sky played at the All-State Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Their roster boasted multiple All-Stars in 2013. The Sky (5-3) hosted the New York Liberty (4-3).

Early on, Chicago did not look sharper than New York as the Sk trailed 29-15 after the first quarter. The Liberty had not won a road game yet and didn't in this meeting.

The Sky recovered before halftime with a 29 second-quarter points and only allowed the Liberty to score 12. Not only did Sylvia Fowles log her fifth double-double in eight games to open the season, Elena Delle Donne scored what was then a career-high of 26 points.

Swing Cash & Carolyn Swords, Chicago Sky
September 11, 2012; Rosemont, IL, USA; Chicago Sky center Carolyn Swords (30) and forward Swin Cash (8) go for a rebound against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

2. Sunday, July 7, 2013

The next meeting between the Chicago and New York was 11 days later. This time, the Sky had to travel to play the Liberty. That didn't affect the outcome of the game.

The Sky still handled business as they won convincingly, 93-64. Chicago scored at least 18 points in all four quarters while never allowing New York to score that many in a quarter.

Courtney Vandersloot was the only Sky starter to not score at last ten points, as she had nine. Fowles, Della Donne both had 20 and respectively. Swin Cash scored 12 while Epiphanny Prince had 18 points in the game.

Chicago Sky, Elena Delle Donne
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Elena Delle Donne (11) drives to the basket against Phoenix Mercury guard/forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

3. & 4. A back-to-back, home and away between the Sky and Liberty

Later in that same month, Chicago and New York took the court against each other two games in a row. On Thursday, July 18, 2013, the Sky won by 20 points. They improved to 11-4 and took over first place of the WNBA Eastern Conference.

The Sky did not relinquish their hold of first place in the next game. Traveling back to the Midwest, Chicago played New York two days later in the closest of the five contests between these two teams.

After winning 80-69 at home against the Liberty, the Sky were 12-4 and on a five-game winning streak.

Chicago Sky, Sylvia Fowles
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Elena Delle Donne (11) is congratulated by teammates Allie Quigley (14) , Sylvia Fowles (34) and Courtney Vandersloot (22) after scoring a basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

5. Friday, August 23, 2013

In the middle of a six-game winning streak, the Sky made time for their fifth and final win over the Liberty. Chicago entered the game 18-8 and looked exactly like their record.

The Sky won 82-64 and clinched their first ever playoff berth in franchise history. Again, Chicago had four starters who cored in double digits. Fowles had the team-high with 14 points.

Twelve years later, the Chicago Sky will do battle against the reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty. The Sky have lost to the Liberty twice now.

However, Thursday night can be the first of two nights about redemption. It can also be the first of two nights to return to their 2013 form.

