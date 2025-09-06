Sky's Biggest Struggle Continues Against Fever
The Chicago Sky have lost three times as many games as they've won entering Friday's game against the Indiana Fever. That shouldn't come to anyone's surprise given on unfortunate trend for the team this season.
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Sky were outscored 31-15 in the first quarter. That's not an one-off as it's happened quite a bit this season.
When a team, like Chicago, gets down early, it's hard for them to battle back and win. That's been the pattern for the 2025 version of the Sky under first-year head coach Tyler Marsh.
Take for instance the Sky's loss agains the Las Vegas Aces. Chicago gave up 20 first quarter points while scoring just 14. Yet, they lost the game by only five points.
Before that game, the Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. The score in that contest after the first quarter was 28-13. Down 15 points heading into the second quarter, the Sky still managed to only lose by ten to the Sun.
There's more first quarter futility from the Sky.
Chicago started the season 0-4 before winning their first game. They only won back-to-back games twice. After the second time that happened, the Sky went on a season-worst eight-game losing streak.
During the second loss of that span, Chicago was outscored 23-10 in the first quarter against the Atlanta Dream. In that stretch, the Fever got the best of the Sky early on, 26-13, in the first quarter, during a mid-July game.
Indiana spanked Chicago in the first quarter of their game on August 9. The Fever scored 25 points to the Sky's 16 points. A nine-point deficit doomed the 2021 WNBA champions from the start, again.
Chicago has not been a strong first-half team in a majority of their games. For a team with playoff aspiration, the Sky fell short on that goal from the start.
Yet, when Chicago gets off to a great start, like they did on Wednesday, the Sky never looked back after a 28-10 first-quarter performance as a team. This is the first year for Chicago with Tyler Marsh as their head coach.
The Sky's front office made the tough decision to move on from Teresa Weatherspoon after a 13-27 season. Though there are four more games this year, Chicago has yet to match their win total from 2024.
Chicago has not been above .500 since May 23, 2024 when the Sky started last season at 2-1. First quarter blunders are not helping their cause any, either.
If the Sky want to end their current playoff drought and do better, then Chicago has to get the most from their players and especially early on. Their next game is Sunday on the road against the Aces.
