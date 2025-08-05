Five Major Events That Have Happened Since Last Sky Win
To say that this season has not gone the way that the Chicago Sky expected is an understatement. With their cornerstone rookies, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, returning and Tyler Marsh being brought in to replace previous head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, playoff aspirations existed.
Qualifying for the postseason is virtually impossible when you are in the midst of the longest losing streak of the decade. The Sky have not won a game since July 12 when they bested the top team in the league, the Minnesota Lynx.
An 87-81 victory over the WNBA's best team gave Chicago some fire and momentum in the playoff race. Since then, Angel Reese and Company have failed to capitalize.
Hopefully, the Sky can snap their current eight-game losing streak and get their eighth win of the season. Ahead of Tuesday's contest at home against the Washington Mystics in another must-win, here's a look at five major events that have taken place since the Sky's last win.
1. New Caledonia is declared a state by France (July 12, 2025)
On the same day as the Sky's last victory, New Caledonia was not a state. According to The Guardian, "New Caledonia to be declared a state in ‘historic’ agreement – but will remain French."
A State of New Caledonia within the Republic: it’s a bet on trust,” the French president, Emmanuel Macron, posted on X on Saturday, hailing a “historic” agreement. "After two agreements and three referendums, New Caledonia, through what you have signed, is opening a new chapter in its future in a peaceful relationship with France."
2. First-ever "swing-off" in MLB All-Star Game (July 15, 2025)
Angel Reese isn't the only All-Star athlete to make a splash this summer. The 95th All-Star Game for Major League Baseball took place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. With the score tied at six apiece, both the National League and American League All-Stars dived in the first ever "swing-off."
Instead of extra innings, the game was determined by this special stipulation. Thanks to the Philadelphia Phillies slugger, Kyle Schwarber won the game for the National League and was named the MVP.
3. CBS announces the end of 'The Late Show' (July 17, 2025)
In 2015, Stephen Colbert took over hosting duties for 'The Late Show' on CBS. Just a few weeks ago, the station shared its decision to retire the program by May 2026.
After a run of more than ten years, Stephen Colbert and 'The Late Show' will leave our television stations.
4. Athletics rookie makes history at the plate with 8 RBIs (July 25, 2025)
Before the Chicago's Sky last victory and before the Friday MLB game between the Athletics and the Houston Astros, few people could have told you who Nick Kurtz was. Much less, hardly anyone outside the baseball world knew which team he played for.
That all changed with a perfect night at the plate. Kurtz became the first rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs. His six-for-six showing netted him eight RBI's and six runs scored. He also tied the league record for most total bases in one game with 19 (also held by Shawn Green, 2002).
5. Destiny's Child reunites for the first time in almost eight years (July 26, 2025)
Two weeks after the Sky's last win, Beyonce and her Cowboy Carter Tour concluded on July 26, 2025. Fellow members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined the Grammy Award winning solo artist on stage for the first time in seven years.
Bonus: Cambridge discovers a unique find (July 28, 2025)
Researchers found something that is far older than the Sky's current skid. Cambridge University can now claim that they found an ancient handprint that dates back 4,000 years ago.
As so many events, changes and moments in history have taken place since the Sky's last win, Chicago can reset history with a win on Tuesday night. They will host the Washington Mystics as they try to erase a losing streak and start a winning one.
