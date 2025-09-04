Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Earn Second Win Over Sun

The Chicago Sky earned their tenth overall win of the season against their rival, the Connecticut Sun.

Scott Conrad

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Maddy Westbeld (21) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun guard Lindsay Allen (15) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Maddy Westbeld (21) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun guard Lindsay Allen (15) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky won for the tenth time this season on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, it took the former WNBA champions 40 games to make that happen.

Last season, it only took the Sky 25 games to match the same win total. Yet, Chicago finished 13-27 during Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's rookie seasons. Even switching from Teresa Weatherspoon to Tyler Marsh as the new head coach, Reese and Cardoso have not been able to make the playoffs, much less have a winning record.

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese recorded her sixth double-double in a row in the victory over the Connecticut Sun.
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Reese even publicly criticized her team and the direction of the Chicago Sky. She told The Chicago Tribune, "I’m not settling for the same s−−− we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me."

The two-time WNBA All-Star even added "[she] might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me." Though her comments were heard by teammates, it did stop the Sky from beating the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena.

Reese struggled to score after her comments.

The former LSU Tigers star earned her sixth double-double in a row and her 23rd of the 2025 WNBA season. On Wednesday, Reese had team highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds. However, she struggled to make baskets.

Th starting Sky forward made just four of her 12 shots, missing eight. The majority of her points came from the free-throw line. Reese went 10-for-12 there. She also recorded four assists and four steals.

As a team, Chicago did better at controlling the ball. The Sky only committed 10 turnovers. Sadly, Reese had four herself, another team high. She was also issued her eighth technical, resulting in an upcoming one-game suspension.

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso blocked three shots on Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena against the Connecticut Sun.
Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) shoots the ball against Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Cardoso also scored in double figures, as well as three other Sky teammates. Chicago's center chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists. In addition to having a turnover-less game, she swatted three different shots from the Connecticut Sun.

Kia Nurse, Rachel Banham, and Elizabeth Williams all scored at least 10 points, as well. The Sky shot 47.7% from the floor, and nearly the same from three. Chicago made 19 of their 24 free throw attempts, all of which contributed to the 24-point blowout against the Sun.

The Sky have three games on the road including one against the Indiana Fever, and then a back-to-back set against the Las Vegas Aces. After that, Chicago returns to Wintrust Arena for the regular season finale against the New York Liberty.

