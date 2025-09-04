Sky Earn Second Win Over Sun
The Chicago Sky won for the tenth time this season on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, it took the former WNBA champions 40 games to make that happen.
Last season, it only took the Sky 25 games to match the same win total. Yet, Chicago finished 13-27 during Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's rookie seasons. Even switching from Teresa Weatherspoon to Tyler Marsh as the new head coach, Reese and Cardoso have not been able to make the playoffs, much less have a winning record.
Reese even publicly criticized her team and the direction of the Chicago Sky. She told The Chicago Tribune, "I’m not settling for the same s−−− we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me."
The two-time WNBA All-Star even added "[she] might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me." Though her comments were heard by teammates, it did stop the Sky from beating the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena.
Reese struggled to score after her comments.
The former LSU Tigers star earned her sixth double-double in a row and her 23rd of the 2025 WNBA season. On Wednesday, Reese had team highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds. However, she struggled to make baskets.
Th starting Sky forward made just four of her 12 shots, missing eight. The majority of her points came from the free-throw line. Reese went 10-for-12 there. She also recorded four assists and four steals.
As a team, Chicago did better at controlling the ball. The Sky only committed 10 turnovers. Sadly, Reese had four herself, another team high. She was also issued her eighth technical, resulting in an upcoming one-game suspension.
Cardoso also scored in double figures, as well as three other Sky teammates. Chicago's center chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists. In addition to having a turnover-less game, she swatted three different shots from the Connecticut Sun.
Kia Nurse, Rachel Banham, and Elizabeth Williams all scored at least 10 points, as well. The Sky shot 47.7% from the floor, and nearly the same from three. Chicago made 19 of their 24 free throw attempts, all of which contributed to the 24-point blowout against the Sun.
The Sky have three games on the road including one against the Indiana Fever, and then a back-to-back set against the Las Vegas Aces. After that, Chicago returns to Wintrust Arena for the regular season finale against the New York Liberty.
