Sky Catch Lynx Sleeping in Win
The Chicago Sky picked the right time to bring their "A" game as they faced the Lynx needing a win to keep stacking for a playoff berth. The Sky won the game 87-81 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
They almost lost the game as the Lynx went on a 13-2 run in the third quarter.
Ariel Atkins led all Sky players with 27 points, while Angel Reese posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso also contributed significantly, recording 17 points and 15 rebounds.
The Sky managed to put together a run of their own and scored nine of the next 11 points to put the game away in the fourth quarter. The fatigue was visible early as the Lynx played their 11th game in 21 days.
Their head coach is not pleased.
“We’re in the midst of one of the most illogical schedules in my 25 years of doing this,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said to reporters before the game. “We’re not done. We’re still in it.”
The Lynx have played two sets of back-to-back games since July 5. The WNBA expanded the amount of games played to 44, but did not factor any additional days of rest in the schedule.
Lynx All-Star forward Napheesa Collier said the problem is league wide and needs to be addressed by the WNBA Players Association to be included in their Collective Bargaining Agreement. Collier is vice president of the Association.
“I think a lot of players have been really vocal about that, because of how crazy the schedule is,” Collier told the Minnesota Star Tribune before the game. “I think it’s in the best interest of the players and the league not to have games like this. The product goes down. Injuries go up.”
