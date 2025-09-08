Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Starters' Strong Showing Not Enough vs. Aces

Even without Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins, all five starters for the Chicago Sky scored in double-figures in the 80-66 loss against the Las Vegas Aces.

Scott Conrad

Sep 7, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball between Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) and guard Rachel Banham (24) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball between Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) and guard Rachel Banham (24) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky were without Angel Reese on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces. She was not the only regular starter missing in action as the 2021 WNBA champions fell to the team that won it both seasons after.

It was pre-determined that Reese would sit out at least the first half of the game, as team officials within the Sky's organization deemed that a fair disciplinary action to take for the two-time WNBA All-Star's comments last Wednesday.

Jul 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts from the bench during the first half of a basketball game against the Indiana Fever at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As for Ariel Atkins, she sat the bench with Reese. The two players were ailing with back injuries. Yet, head coach Tyler Marsh got the most out of his starting five, believe it or not.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh only had eight players to dress. Hailey Van Lith was also on the sideline with an ankle injury. Courtney Vandersloot has been out since May recovering from a torn ACL.

Sep 7, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

How did the starting five for the Sky do?

Chicago got 54 points out of their starters on Sunday against the Aces. Rachel Banham and Michaela Onyenwere both scored a team-high 12 points.

For the second game in a row, the Sky struggled with the deep ball. On Friday, Chicago went two-for-eleven from behind the arc in the loss to the Fever.

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) defends against Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham (24) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As a team, the Sky made just six of their 20 shots from behind the three-point arc. Banham and Onyenwere both made two buckets from deep.

Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams each had ten points and combined for 22 rebounds. Cardoso was the only member of the Sky to record a double-double.

Sep 7, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Sky guard Sevgi Uzun (0) drives the ball past Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Sevgi Uzun scored 10 points and recorded six assists in the rare start for Chicago. Rookie Maddy Westbeld had the same experience on Friday on the road against the Indiana Fever.

Kia Nurse contributed eight points off the bench for the Sky. The rest of the second unit, Westbeld and Rebecca Allen scored two points each. It still wasn't enough to combat the Aces' A'ja Wilson's 31-point and 11-rebound performance on Sunday.

Twice now, the Aces have made history vs. Sky

When these two teams played each other last month, it not only extended the Aces' win streak, but Las Vegas also clinched a playoff berth in Chicago.

On Sunday, the Aces added to their streak with a record 14th victory. It is the longest in franchise history.

Las Vegas hosts the Chicago Sky again on Tuesday. Could Tyler Marsh avoid giving his former team a third moment against the Sky this season?

