Sky Discussing Trade to Land Sparks' Rickea Jackson

The Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks are "in discussions" for a trade that would send guard Ariel Atkins to the Sparks in exchange for forward Rickea Jackson, according to a tweet from Front Office Sports Reporter Annie Costabile.

"While nothing is finalized, an announcement is expected Saturday," Costabile wrote.

Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) reacts during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Jackson, one of two 1st-round picks for the Sparks during the 2024 WNBA Draft, has averaged 14 points per game in her two seasons with Los Angeles. She was selected one pick after Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and a few before forward Angel Reese, who was shipped off to the Atlanta Dream following two All-Star seasons with the Windy City's own. Jackson had her fair share of moments of scoring brilliance during her second season with the Sparks, including a season-high 30-point night in a win over the Las Vegas Aces. She would score 20 points or more on 10 occasions last season, including twice against the Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm, after doing the same in six games during her rookie season.

The 2024 All-Rookie selection would earn her second stint in Unrivaled as a member of the newly-formed Breeze, where she'd average just under 15 points per game alongside her Sparks teammate in forward Cameron Brink. While she'd never face off against a late addition in Reese, the two former SEC forwards would suit up together on a 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup roster that earned a silver medal after falling to a Cardoso-led Brazil squad.

Atkins, who joined Chicago via trade in early 2025, proved to be a solid veteran anchor for a Sky squad in desperate need of some kind of direction. The two-time All-Star averaged just over 13 points and 3.6 assists per game in 34 games and as many starts last season. She spent her first seven seasons in the WNBA with the Mystics, where she won a WNBA championship in 2019 alongside a now-Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame forward in Elena Delle Donne.

The Sky extended a core qualifying offer to Atkins during the Designation Period, which was a few days in to an already-hastened WNBA offseason. Guard Sevgi Uzun, who played in a reserve role for the Sky last season, was extended a reserved qualifying offer. The Sparks extended four offers of their own during the Designation Period, including a core offer to guard Kelsey Plum, according to the league's transactions page.