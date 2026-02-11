Sky's Angel Reese Returns to Rose BC
Angel Reese is heading back to where she made history. The Unrivaled basketball league officially announced that the Chicago Sky forward will return to Rose BC, the club she helped guide to a championship during the league's inaugural season.
Reese's impact on Rose BC extended far beyond the box score. Reese was sidelined for the championship game after re-aggravating a wrist injury, but her presence throughout the season helped shape the team's identity. Rose BC became the top rebounding team in the league, establishing a physical, relentless style that mirrored Reese's approach on the floor.
With Reese becoming the backbone of the frontcourt, Rose BC averaged 37.4 total rebounds. Individually, she posted 13.3 points on 47% shooting, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists during the inaugural season. She also etched her name into league history as the first and only player so far to record a 20-point, 20-rebound performance in Unrivaled play. Her defense and consistency earned her the league's inaugural Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Given that resume, the possibility of her return had lingered in the background. Fans began connecting the dots when current Rose guard and former Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper commented, "Unbox this rose jersey" on Reese's recent TikTok unboxing video. What looked playful at first quickly fueled speculation.
Roster movement only intensified those conversations. A recent four-team trade reshaped multiple teams across the league. With guard Aari McDonald ruled out for the season, the deal sent former Chicago Sky guard Courtney Williams from Vinyl BC to Breeze BC, former Chicago Sky forward Azura Stevens from Rose BC to Hive BC, and Saniya Rivers from Hive BC to Vinyl BC. Stevens' departure left a noticeable gap in Rose BC's frontcourt rotation — one that Reese is uniquely positioned to fill.
Soon after, Rose BC updated its online roster with a "Coming soon" placeholder, all but confirming that a major addition was on the horizon. Now that the announcement is official, the fit feels less like a surprise and more like a reunion that always made sense.
A Championship Foundation
Reese's return gives Rose BC back the interior presence that powered its original title run. Her rebounding instincts, second-chance scoring, and defensive communication were central to the team's identity. Even when she wasn't scoring, she altered possessions — extending plays on one end while closing them out on the other.
What Her Return Means Now
The landscape around Rose BC has shifted since the first championship. New pieces are in place, and rotations look different. But Reese's skill set remains constant. She thrives in physical games, embraces contact, and brings an emotional spark that resonates with teammates and fans alike.
Her debut is set for February 20th, when Rose BC faces Hive BC. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:45 EST. For Rose BC, it marks more than just another regular-season contest — it's the return of the player who helped build the foundation in the first place.
