WNBA Exec Urges Angel Reese to Leave Sky
Angel Reese’s time with the Chicago Sky should be over, according to a WNBA executive. Although they remained anonymous, the exec pointed right to the top of the organization and explained how Reese deserved better.
“She needs to get the hell out of there,” the exec told DallasHoopsJournal. “Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league.”
By and large, Reese’s recent comments are continuing to reverberate throughout the locker room.
A few days ago, Reese said that Chicago’s losing ways were unacceptable. She also stated that they needed to go out during free agency and get better players. The cherry on top of the sundae came from Reese’s final comments, which came across as more of a threat.
"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me."
Since then, Reese has apologized, but that didn’t stop Chicago from suspending her for the first half of their recent game against the Las Vegas Aces. Ultimately, Reese didn’t play in that contest due to a back injury, but the nature of her suspension rubbed this exec the wrong way.
“You’re gonna suspend your best player just because she’s putting pressure on you to get better? That was embarrassing to see.”
As of now, the Sky have only two games remaining in their season. By the time those two games come to an end, Sky players and the coaching staff will start booking their vacations.
Only time will tell what Chicago will decide to do. Reese has let her feelings be known that they needed to be more proactive in free agency. If they want, they can take the defiant route and opt to nurture their homegrown talent while turning a blind eye to their offseason needs.
Everything is on the table for Chicago, but from this exec's point of view, the marriage between Reese and the Sky should be done and over with.
“I think Chicago will try to trade her this offseason, but if they don’t, she should request a trade.”
