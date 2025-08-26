Sky Hand Aces Playoff Berth
Monday night's action saw the last few WNBA champions in action as well as the two bottom teams in the WNBA standings. The Chicago Sky actually belong in both categories.
The defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, played the last-place Connecticut Sun. The 2022 & 2023 WNBA champs traveled to Chicago to play the second-to-last place Sky. However, the Sky won the title in 2021.
It also marked the first time that former Aces assistant and current Sky head coach Tyler Marsh face his old team from the opposite sideline. Chicago put up a strong effort against Las Vegas, only losing by five points in the 79-74 contest.
With the Sky already being eliminated, they will not participate in this year's WNBA playoffs. Yet, with six of their seven games against playoff contenders to end the season, the former champions can impact the seeding until the regular season finale.
How the Sky Couldn't Stop the Aces' Playoff Clinching or Winning Streak
On a night at Wintrust Arena that saw former Sky and Aces player Candace Parker get her jersey retired, Chicago could not end Las Vegas's momentum coming in. The Aces entered the game on a 10-game win streak.
Not only did they up it to 11 games, but Marsh's former team is now guaranteed a playoff spot the postseason. This might not sit well with Sky fans as it was the Aces who eliminated them the last time Chicago was in the playoffs (2023).
Big nights from the Sky's Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Ariel Atkins weren't enough to hand the Aces for first loss in weeks. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 40 points to give Las Vegas the big win in Chicago.
How Chicago Basically Gave the Aces the Win at Wintrust Arena
The Sky's recurring theme of turnovers hands over a playoff berth to the visiting Aces. There were a total of 19 turnovers by Chicago, 13 of them by the starters. Las Vegas took advantage of the extra possession by netting 18 points off the Sky's inability to possess the ball better.
Despite Chicago winning the rebound battle, thanks to double-doubles from Reese and Cardoso, the Sky were outscored from deep. The Aces doubled up on the Sky by making 11 shots from behind the arc while Chicago made just five.
These two teams will meet again, both at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Before then, the Chicago Sky will have a pair of road games against the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury.
