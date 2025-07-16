Sky's Loss to Dream an Absolute Nightmare
Wednesday's game for the Chicago Sky did not go in their favor whatsoever. After being down 23-10 following the first quarter, things only got worse for the Kamilla Cardoso-led squad.
Head coach Tyler Marsh made the decision before game-time to sit both Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins. With two of the Sky's top three scorers out, it's no wonder why the team was held to just 49 points in this contest.
The Sky were able to split their last two games at home against the WNBA's best team, the Minnesota Lynx. After Wednesday's 86-49 loss to Atlanta, however, the Sky looked like the league's worst team.
Let's take a look at the three biggest areas that hurt Chicago in its defeat.
Lack of Defense
Even without Ryne Howard, the Dream had five players in double digits. Chicago not only couldn't stop anyone on defense, but they also couldn't produce any offense itself.
Brionna Jones was one rebound away from a double-double. She had 14 points and nine boards in the game.
Starting forward Michaela Onyenwere went 0-for-4 from the floor on Wednesday for Chicago. The other four starters for the Sky combined for just 29 points. Their bench contributed 20 more.
Atlanta put up 33 points in the third quarter alone, which was more than what Chicago's starters or bench produced in the game.
Easy Points at the Charity Stripe
The Chicago Sky scored six of their 49 points at the free throw line. They only took eight attempts as a team.
That's been a growing area of concern, as the Sky allowed Napheesa Collier of the Lynx to go to the stripe 11 times, making each one. Chicago is getting outscored at the free throw line too easily and too many times.
The Passing Game is Hurting The Sky
Most of this can be attributed to the loss of Courtney Vandersloot. She suffered a season-ending injury last month.
Chicago recorded just 12 assists in this game but still had ten turnovers. Outside of Moriah Jefferson, who had five, no one else on her team collected more than two assists.
With five days off coming for Reese and Atkins to rest up and return to the Sky, Chicago's next game will be on the road against the Lynx. Hopefully, the nightmare from Wednesday will be short lived and greater skies are in the forecast after the All-Star break.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!