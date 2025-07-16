Shaq Threatens Analyst in Defense of Sky's Angel Reese
Shaq is mad as hell and he is not going to take it anymore.
O'Neal said he is tired of seeing posts by Robert Griffin III that attack the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese. Griffin has taken to social media and has besmirched Reese ever since EA Sports revealed she would be the cover girl for the WNBA cover variant for NBA2K26.
Shaq said he would punch Griffin in the face if he did not keep his comments to himself.
Griffin commented on an edited, racist version of the poster when Reese's cover was announced. However, instead of calming the situation, Griffin inflamed the matter by calling attention to it. It was viewed his 2.2 million followers. Though he attempted to stop the racist treatment the Sky star has received in the past, O'Neal said Griffin isn't helping.
“RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese, and I’m gonna punch you in your f—— face. OK? It’s enough. Like, I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it, bro,” O’Neal said Tuesday. “You got your job, you got your podcast, leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond.”
Shaq said he is standing up not only for Reese, but for all women in the WNBA.
“Leave those girls alone. You already spoke on. Let it go,” O’Neal said. “He hates her, so f—— what? I hate you now for messing with her. Now what, say something about me.”
O'Neal and Reese both played basketball at Louisiana State, and he has taken her under his wing as a mentor. He told Reese not to worry about guys like Griffin.
"Don't indulge with these fools," Shaq said. "Cause Griffin's a fool."
Griffin also came out and said Reese hated Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. He said he had evidence from people in her inner circle that the statement was true. Reese stood up for herself on social media on July 10, when Griffin posted the allegations.
“Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” Reese wrote.
Last year, according to The Athletic, several WNBA players said they dealt with harassment, racism, homophobia and other threats. According to the study, the threats are are taking a toll on some of the players' mental health.
“I believe that every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect and wants to come to work and just have fun and have a great environment to work at,” Reese said at the time of the investigation.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!