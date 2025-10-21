Sky's Maddy Westbeld Season in Review
A team can only be as strong as its 12th player.
The Chicago Sky, who ended last season with 10 wins, still ranked around the middle of the league with just under 21 bench points per contest. Chicago had a handful of players who split time off the bench and as a starter, including the duo of Rebecca Allen and Kia Nurse. Chicago's two active rookies, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld, saw limited time in their first season with the Sky, but still managed to log at least one highlight performance apiece before the season's end.
Westbeld, a five-year starter for Notre Dame, was picked up by the Sky in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 forward played in 26 games and started in one during the team's 2025 campaign.
Offense
Westbeld ultimately found her niche as a 3-point shooter last season, where she hit more than 39% of her shots. Whether she was open or had a hand in her face, she could make the occasional pull-up or spot-up shot, which peaked with a lights-out shooting performance during her final game of the season.
Though very inconsistent with her inside shots, she looked a little more comfortable from the mid-range as she used a decent arsenal of jumpers. She ended the year with a 43.5% clip from 10-14 feet, which put her towards the middle of the WNBA for players who attempted one or more shots from that area that season.
Westbeld could also nab the occasional o-board and assist during her limited time on the floor. She ended the season with just under one apiece. Should she find her groove as a scorer and the Sky continue to tap into her shooting, she could be a solid option for Chicago to work with whether she continues to be a reliever or not.
Defense
Westbeld finished the year with 1.6 defensive rebounds per game. She earned a season-high six in a close September loss to the New York Liberty. While most of her rebounds were more routine, she showed she could box out and fight for a few boards every so often. She could deter and block the occasional shot when put up against driving and cutting options, which led to a few more key boards. Her ability to switch and position herself well only added to her value on defense.
The Sky will need all the solid defenders they can get after ending last season with one of the worst-ranked defenses in the league. Should Westbeld continue to hold her own as a defender, she could continue to make her case as a solid long-term option for the Windy City's own.
Final Grade: C
