4 Young Sky Players to Focus on During Offseason
The Chicago Sky will have their work cut out for them during what could be one of their most consequential offseason periods in recent memory.
While a number of former Sky players are still competing in the WNBA playoffs, Chicago will need to plan its next steps after ending last season with 10 wins. The Sky have a handful of rookie contracts they can lean on, but will need to account for several free agents, including a few of their leading guard options. Who can they focus on before the offseason officially rolls around?
Guards: Hailey Van Lith
Van Lith, the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, played in 29 games as a reserve guard for Chicago. The first-round rookie couldn't find some needed consistency on a Sky squad in desperate need of help at the one, but showed some signs of the TCU guard of old when she earned a season-high 16 points against the Connecticut Sun in June. The 5-foot-9 guard will have plenty of time to turn things around, especially as she suits up in Unrivaled during the offseason, but will need to clean up her efficiency and shot selections before heading into a defining second season.
Forwards: Angel Reese, Maddy Westbeld
The forward duo of Angel Reese and Maddy Westbeld will be a needed one for the Sky's future. Reese, a two-time All-Star and 2024 All-Rookie selection, continued to cement her status as a leader for the Sky after averaging another double-double this season. Westbeld capped off an inconsistent start to her WNBA career with a 25-point outing against the New York Liberty this month. Chicago may need to continue adding to its young foundation as it rounds out its roster, but it can at least rely on a youthful two-deep at the power forward spot for the time being.
Centers: Kamilla Cardoso
Cardoso ended this season with averages of 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The second-year center started in all but one of the 40 games she played in for the Sky during their 2025 campaign. She proved to be a bright spot alongside veteran big Elizabeth Williams during one of the more turbulent parts of Chicago's rocky season. The former top-3 pick must continue to lock things down at the five spot after she showed signs of improvement on offense during her second season.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!