Sky Make Trio of Roster Moves

#WNBA

ROSTER UPDATE

*The #ChicagoSky have signed free agent guard Sevgi Uzun to a rest-of-season deal.*



Sevgi Uzun has played in 47 games, including her rookie season with the Dallas Wings in 2024, where she averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 assists per game. Her breakout performance… pic.twitter.com/JeNrRHJaZN