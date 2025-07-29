Sky Make Trio of Roster Moves
Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins were two of the handful of players that the Chicago Sky held out of Sunday's game against the Indiana Fever. Despite their disappointing first-quarter effort, the Rachel Banham-led squad made it competitive the rest of the way.
A few days ago, Chicago added former New York Liberty guard Marquesha Davis on a seven-day contract. Despite seeing limited time on the court against the Fever, she recorded a block in the game. Before the terms of that deal could be fulfilled, Davis was released on Monday.
Davis wasn't the only member of the Sky let go on Monday. Among the other players to sit out on Sunday is a player who came to Chicago with Banham in last year's trade with the Connecticut Sun.
Moriah Jefferson was the second athlete on the Sky roster who was shown the door to open the week. With the exit of these two players, an opening was not only created, but was called for.
Who did the Chicago Sky sign this week?
The ailing playoff hopefuls had a need to add another player before Tuesday's game against the Washington Mystics. Chicago recruited the services of a former Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury player, Sevgi Uzun.
Both the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Time confirmed the signing on Monday. Uzun's signing makes the third transaction by the Sky to open the week and fourth recently.
A recent EuroLeague Champion (2024), this Turkish born shooting guard maybe the punch that the Sky need in their lineup. With offensive deficiencies and a reputation of turning over the ball too frequently.
In 2024, Uzun fared better in the 40 games she played for the Wings than she did this season in seven games for the Mercury. At 27 years old and multiple seasons of championship basketball overseas, she is a logical fit for Chicago who has been without their star guard, Courtney Vandersloot.
Despite Dallas being a disaster to end the 2024 WNBA season, Uzun shined during their three-game win streak in August of last year. She scored a combined 26 points for the Wings while averaging more than two steals a game in that span.
Though it remains to be seen if she will suit up against the Mystics, her addition gives the Sky a much-needed body while their locker room experiences a surplus of injured players. Chicago plays Washington on the road on Tuesday.
