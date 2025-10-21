Chicago Sky On SI

Why Sky Must Sign and Draft Point Guards

A position of both importance and contention, point guard should be the priority for the Chicago Sky this offseason.

Scott Conrad

May 31, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives to the basket ahead of Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly (11) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Assuming the Chicago Sky does not move on from the pair of 2024 WNBA Draft selections, they are set at the power forward and center positions. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are under contract through the 2026 season, with options for another season after that.

Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld are about to enter the second year of their rookie contracts. They both options for the 2028 WNBA season should Chicago pick either one, or both, up.

Everyone else from the Sky is a free agent. Forward Michaela Onyenwere has already announced her plans to leave both the team and the league. She is returning to her alma mater, UCLA, to coach the Lady Bruins.

Veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot has publicly stated her interest in returning to the Sky for the 2026 WNBA season. Vandersloot will turn 37 before next season even starts and is also still recovering from an ACL tear she suffered early on during the Sky's season.

Outside of the aging two-time WNBA champion point guard being on her last legs in the league, here are two reasons why the Sky must prioritize adding a star point guard this offseason.

May 31, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) looks to pass against Dallas Wings guard Kaila Charles (3) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

1. Assists weren't as plentiful as their rebounding.

Chicago was near the top of the league for the second year in a row in regard to rebounds. In 2024, the Sky posted 36.6 rebounds, tied for best in the WNBA with the eventual champions that year, the New York Liberty. The WNBA's leading rebounder in 2025 was Reese, helping Chicago to the second-highest average in the league this year with 35.6 rebounds.

However, even with Vandersloot averaging 5.3 assists before she went down after seven games, the Sky only averaged 19.3 assists per game. That mark was fourth-worst in the WNBA out of the 13 teams. Chicago's average of 19.0 per game in 2024 was even lower for the second-worst in the league.

Whether it be through free agency or the 2026 WNBA Draft (or both), Chicago needs a point guard. Even if Vandersloot comes back for another season with the Sky, they need to invest in a playmaker for the future to play alongside Reese and Cardoso.

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

2. Turnovers aren't so sweet (unless they're for dessert).

The team with the lowest turnover average committed only 10.8 per game. That average belonged to the 2025 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Chicago averaged a league-high 15.6 turnovers per game this past season. That is a downgrade from their 13.1 turnover average in 2024. Firing Teresa Weatherspoon and replacing her with Tyler Marsh didn't resolve the issue.

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) celebrates a basket scored by a teammate against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cardoso and Ariel Atkins combined to average nearly five turnovers a game in 2025. Two-time WNBA All-Star Reese averaged even more with 3.9 alone. That's almost double her 2024 average of 2.2 turnovers per game.

Free agency for the league starts in mid-January. Players won't be able to negotiate until January 21 while contracts can't be officially signed until February 1.

The 2026 WNBA Draft will take place after the NCAA Women's Tournament in April. While there isn't a date set in stone for it yet, the Sky have their calendars ready for one.

