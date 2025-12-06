Chicago Sky On SI

Sky and Storm Should Make a Draft Deal Before 2026

The Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm could swing a deal to improve their fortunes for the 2026 WNBA season.

Scott Conrad

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots the ball against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots the ball against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky missed the playoffs for the second season in a row. Under first-year head coach Tyler Marsh, the Sky lost more games in 2025 than they did the season before under Teresa Weatherspoon.

Nonetheless, Chicago is bringing back Marsh for a second year. Unlike the Sky, the Seattle Storm relieved their head coach of duties. After nearly five seasons in Seattle, Noelle Quinn was let go. The Storm made the playoffs all but one season during her tenure.

The two teams have worked with each other on trade packages before. One of the more notable deals involved Swin Cash who won multiple titles with the now-defunct Detroit Shock.

If Chicago and Seattle were to entertain more calls with one another, here is one potential deal that makes sense heading into 2026.

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso have been a force on the boards for the Chicago Sky since the team drafted them both in 2025.
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) celebrates a basket scored by a teammate against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Sky trade their two picks to the Storm for two in return.

Currently, Chicago owns the fifth overall draft pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Seattle, despite being one of the better teams in the league last season, possesses the third overall pick. In addition, the Storm have another late first-round pick, and the Sky have an early second-round pick.

Swapping the two picks doesn't help Seattle. Thus, they wouldn't agree to this deal.

However, the Sky trading their first-round pick in 2027 to the Storm makes sense. Chicago only has forward Angel Reese and center Kamilla Cardoso on their roster next season from their 2025 starting lineup.

Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld are still under contract, as well. Yet, neither rookie from the 2025 WNBA Draft materialized into a regular role player for Chicago last season.

If Chicago traded the fifth overall pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft and a future first-round pick, the Storm may be enticed to pull the trigger. Seattle still has stars like Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike looking fora new contract. The Storm may rather use their salary cap space to bring back both players allowing justification to unload both picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Lexie Brown is on the Seattle Storm through the 2026 but could be a part of a trade with the Chicago Sky ahead of the draft.
Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown (8) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Is there a player on the Storm's roster that the Sky might like?

While Chicago has better options on the trade market, it's worth a look at glancing at what Seattle has to offer. Otherwise, trading for one of their players who are under contract like Lexie Brown or Katie Lou Samuelson might be an option.

Samuelson has played for the Sky. She was originally drafted by Chicago in 2019. Similar to veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, Samuelson suffered an ACL tear in 2025 and missed significant time.

In the case of Lexie Brown, the Sky could use a veteran guard if Vandersloot does not return to Chicago in 2026. The team could also lose another former WNBA champion in Ariel Atkins to free agency, too.

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!  

feed

Published |Modified
Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

My name is Scott Conrad and I am a Contributor for the Chicago Sky with Sports Illustrated.com. I am also a Contributor with FanSided on NinerNoise, as well as Da Windy City. In addition, I am the Site Editor/Expert for The View from Avalon. I spent two seasons (2015 & 2016) with the Tampa Bay Times as a Correspondent covering high school football. I am a two-time published author with more work to come. In my teenage years, I started watching both MLS and WNBA start in 1996 and grow to be the juggernauts they are in their respective sports. Much love to the career on and off the court for fellow-Napervillian and former Sky forward Candace Parker. Outside of the sports journalism world, I am a travel volleyball coach. I accepted the Head Coach position with Greater Cincinnati Volleyball Club for their U13-2 team. In terms of active sports, I play volleyball, soccer, softball, kickball and train in mixed martial arts.

Home/News