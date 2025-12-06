Sky and Storm Should Make a Draft Deal Before 2026

2026 WNBA Draft Order:



1. Wings

2. Lynx

3. Storm

4. Mystics

5. Sky

6. Tempo/Fire

7. Fire/Tempo

8. Valkyries

9. Mystics

10. Fever

11. Mystics

12. Sun

13. Dream

14. Storm

15. Sun



Tempo and Fire will flip a coin for the No. 6 and No. 7 draft picks at a later date. pic.twitter.com/GhTNYt2Qzy