Did Sky Commit to HC Tyler Marsh Too Soon?

The Chicago Sky announced this week that there will not be a coaching change despite some big changes in the WNBA coaching landscape.

Scott Conrad

Jul 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh looks on from the bench against the Washington Mystics in the first half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh looks on from the bench against the Washington Mystics in the first half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky have not made the playoffs since 2023. A two year absence hardly seems something to fret about, but the Sky also won the WNBA championship four years ago.

Chicago's front office has been active since the 2025 WNBA regular season wrapped up. In addition to the news breaking that Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins, and Courtney Vandersloot would not have exit interviews conducted, but head coach Tyler Marsh will be back for a second season with the team.

The Chicago Sky failed to win three games in a row the entire 2025 WNBA season under head coach Tyler Marsh. He will be back.
Aug 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh reacts after being ejected from a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After the 2024 WNBA season, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca fired Teresa Weatherspoon. The former New York Liberty player lasted one season after delivering just 13 wins during Reese's rookie season.

In comes Marsh, who had served as an assistant coach for Becky Hammon on the Las Vegas Aces bench. Hammon and Weatherspoon were two of the original Liberty players during the league's inaugural season in 1997.

Pagliocca seems to believe in Marsh's reputation as a player development specialist. Yet, Chicago could have gone with other options included any one of two former WNBA champions that were let go this week.

Noelle Quinn won't be back to coach the Seattle Storm. She won a WNBA title in 2018 (player) & in 2020 (assistant coach).
Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn talks to her team during the second half against the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

A ten win coach is better than a coach who took their team to the playoffs twice in a row?

That's a fair question to ask. Ever since Noelle Quinn took over as the head coach of the Storm mid-season in 2021, Seattle has made the postseason four out of the past five years. This includes a WNBA Commissioners' Cup title in Quinn's first year with the Storm.

Days later, the Liberty shocked the WNBA fans by letting their coach Brondello go after back-to-back trips to the Finals. For the first time in franchise history, New York won a title.

After back-to-back WNBA Finals appearances, including a title last year, Sandy Brondello won't be back with the NY Liberty.
New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello reacts during action against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to a report from Annie Costabile with Front Office Sports, "The Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings are two franchises with records that often come with a change." Costabile also cited that "According to multiple sources, neither franchise will pursue coaching staff changes ahead of 2026.”

Marsh's championship experience as an assistant earned him a multi-year contract with the intent of helping both Reese and center Kamilla Cardoso grow. Both Sky players have two years left on their rookie contracts.

First-year head coach Tyler Marsh will be back for the 2026 WNBA season with the Chicago Sky. They have missed the playoffs.
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) and head coach Tyler Marsh against the Phoenix Mercury at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Outside of Reese and Cardoso, only the rookies, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld, are signed to return for next season and beyond. The rest of the roster will have to be finalized between free agency, the 2026 WNBA Draft, and perhaps the trade market.

Pagliocca and the Sky have committed to Marsh, at least for the 2026 WNBA regular season. Chicago's front office believes they have the right man for the job.

