Sky Must Hit Double-Digit Wins With Victory Over Sun
Only five games remain in the Chicago Sky's 2025 campaign.
Five more chances to show some final signs of hope before closing the most recent chapter of their transitional period. Five more opportunities for the Sky's young guns to get some much-needed experience. And, most importantly, five more tests to see where they truly stand before what could be one of their more consequential offseasons in recent memory.
Chicago will need to gear up for a game against the Connecticut Sun, who are a half game ahead of the Sky in the league's standings, before a tough end to their 2025 schedule. They will wrap up their regular season run with two bouts against the Las Vegas Aces, one against the Indiana Fever and one final home game against the New York Liberty. Along with the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics, both the Sky and the Sun are eliminated from postseason contention, but will still have plenty to prove as they move into September basketball.
Now or (maybe) never
If there was ever a time for the Sky to hit 10 wins, it would be now.
The Sky are 1-2 against the Sun after falling in their previous two matchups last month. They defeated Connecticut in a Commissioner's Cup game last June, where five Sky players scored in double digits and forward Angel Reese notched her first career triple-double. Sun guard Marina Mabrey, who spent a few seasons with the Sky before being traded last year, led the squad with 22 points on her way to one of two 20-point nights against her former team this year. The Sky will need to have the same all-around scoring run to tie the series at two games apiece and provide a small gimmer of hope after going 1-9 in their last 10 games.
Chicago will still have its work cut out for it against a Sun squad that has started to turn things around.
Connecticut is 5-5 over its last 10 games with key wins over the Mystics and close losses to the Liberty and Fever. Mabrey has averaged 13.6 points on nearly as many shots per game over its recent stretch, while rookie guard Saniya Rivers is averaging nearly 10 points per contest. Tina Charles, who notched a double-double against the Sky in their last matchup, is leading the squad with about 18 points per game on just over 50% from the floor. It'll be up to the Sky's bright young big duo to keep shining against Connecticut before they face a trio of potential playoff contenders, including the Aces twice on the road.
The Sky will tip off against the Sun at 7 p.m. CDT on Wednesday in Wintrust Arena. The game will be broadcast on The U.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!