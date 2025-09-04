Angel Reese Talks Future With Sky After Disastrous Season
The Chicago Sky are staring down the end of another lost season, and Angel Reese has made it clear she’s not willing to accept more of the same.
A year ago, the Sky finished 13-27 under Teresa Witherspoon. The poor record led the organization to part ways with her in the offseason and hire Tyler Marsh as head coach. But the change has done little to reverse the team’s trajectory. With just a couple of weeks left in the 2025 campaign, the Sky sit at 9-30, locked nearly last in the league and are showing few signs of progress.
For Reese, the frustration has boiled over. The two-time All-Star has shouldered the load for Chicago, averaging 14.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while playing more than 31 minutes per game. Despite her production, wins have seemed impossible to come by, and she has not hesitated to voice her concerns about the franchise’s direction.
“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however, I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So, it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”
She has become a strong piece of the team’s foundation since arriving in the league, but she knows her career cannot be spent waiting on a rebuild that never materializes. At 23, she has already proven herself as one of the league’s premier rebounders ranking first in the WNBA in defensive rebounds per game, becoming the fastest in the WNBA to reach 500+ rebounds, and being one of the Sky’s top five rebounders in franchise history.
“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese said. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”
Reese is a high-caliber player for Chicago, and the Sky are at a crossroad with her being openly vocal about the state of her future. Although she expressed her desire to stay in Chicago long-term, she has also left the door open to exploring other opportunities if the franchise cannot build a competitive roster soon. For a team that has already cycled through two coaches since Reese showed up, the pressure to deliver is mounting.
The message from their star forward is unmistakable: more talent is non-negotiable. If the Sky want to keep Reese and avoid sliding further into irrelevance, this offseason must bring real answers, not more empty promises.
