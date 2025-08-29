Sky Should Sign Mercury Free Agent Guard

HALFTIME IN PHOENIX 🌵



The @PhoenixMercury lead the @chicagosky, 37–30!



Kahleah Copper: 14 PTS I 2 REB I 2 STL

Natasha Mack: 8 PTS I 6 REB I 3 BLK

Angel Reese: 7 PTS I 13 REB I 2 AST I 2 BLK



📺 Catch the second half of action on Prime! pic.twitter.com/bRYjSa7Cs6