Sky's Angel Reese Expecting Wholesale Changes This Offseason
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is an optimist. She looks on the bright side of things and would much rather look at the glass as being half full as opposed to being half empty.
With that said, she’s also a realist.
The Sky has been nightmarish to say the least. Despite being nearly 40 games into the season, they still haven’t won double-digit games. Considering that their goals were incredibly lofty to begin the year, things couldn’t have gone any worse.
As a whole, Reese knows it would be foolish to run things back with the same exact players. Although she believes in her current group, splitting up is simply the nature of the beast.
“I’m sure that all of us aren’t going to be on this team next year together,” Reese told Winsidr. “We might lose some teammates, have some trades happen. It’s part of the game.”
It’s hard to play the guessing game, but from the outside looking in, the changes are somewhat obvious. Ariel Atkins has been balling this year, but she’s set to hit free agency. Unless Chicago breaks the bank, it might be hard for her to pass up on the multiple offers she’ll have on the table. Hailey Van Lith, their first-round rookie, might also be available for the right price.
Considering who's available in free agency, trades, and of course, the upcoming draft, Reese doesn’t see a world where the band sticks together.
For now, with only a handful of games remaining, Reese wants to stay focused on the task at hand. Making the postseason won’t happen, but the Sky are now playing for both pride and the love of the game.
In knowing that her 2026 squad will be completely revamped, Reese is taking things one day at a time. Grabbing wins and developing her individual game are salient, but more than anything, she wants to embrace every waking moment she has with the current girls in the locker room.
“Just enjoying each other cause I really did enjoy this team this year and these players and these vets. Just being able to enjoy the moment and stay in the moment.”
